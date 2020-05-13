TXT To Hold Mnet Comeback Show For “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY”

TXT shall be internet hosting one other Mnet comeback present for his or her upcoming comeback!

On Could 13, Mnet introduced that they are going to be broadcasting “TOMORROW X TOGETHER Comeback Show Offered by Mnet” for TXT’s upcoming return with their second mini album “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY.” On the comeback present, TXT shall be performing their title observe “Can’t You See Me?” for the primary time.

The upcoming present will even function a particular stage that can permit followers to see elements from each TXT’s debut album “The Dream Chapter: STAR” and their first full album “The Dream Chapter: MAGIC,” and it’ll additionally function speak segments that can showcase the members’ chemistry and charms.

Beforehand, TXT made their comeback with their first full album in October 2019 via Mnet’s “TOMORROW X TOGETHER Welcome Again Show introduced by Mnet,” which delivered uniquely staged performances and particular video clips to viewers all world wide. Followers are extremely anticipating Mnet’s collaboration with TXT as soon as extra.

Mnet additionally launched a particular teaser that includes the 5 members to construct anticipation for the upcoming present.

TXT’s Mnet comeback present will air on Could 18 at 7 p.m. KST, following the discharge of their album “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” an hour prior. Within the meantime, take a look at the most recent MV teaser for TXT’s comeback right here!

