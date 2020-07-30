TXT To Sing New Theme Song For Japanese Anime “Black Clover”

TXT shall be lending their voices to the soundtrack of the animated collection “Black Clover”!

On July 29, “Black Clover”—a Japanese animated collection based mostly on a preferred manga—formally introduced that it could be altering its theme track to a brand-new observe by TXT.

Beginning with the September 1 broadcast of the present, TXT’s upcoming Japanese track “Eternal Shine” will function the brand new opening theme of the animated collection.

“Eternal Shine,” TXT’s very first authentic Japanese track, shall be one of many three tracks included on their upcoming second Japanese single “Drama.” The one, which is due out on August 19, can even embody Japanese variations of their most up-to-date title observe “Can’t You See Me?” and their fan-favorite B-side “Drama.”

TXT beforehand made their Japanese debut earlier this yr with the one “Magic Hour,” which debuted on the prime of Oricon’s day by day singles chart and later went on to obtain an official gold certification from the Recording Business Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ).

Supply (1)