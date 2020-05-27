TXT Tops Oricon’s Weekly Albums Chart With “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY”

TXT’s new album topped Oricon’s weekly albums chart!

On Might 18, TXT made their return with the mini album “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY,” that includes the title monitor “Can’t You See Me?” and 5 different new songs.

Oricon revealed that TXT’s second mini album ranked No. 1 on the weekly albums chart for the June 1 (dated Might 18 to 24). Not too long ago, their album additionally snagged No. 1 on its newest day by day albums chart (dated Might 22).

TXT beforehand topped Oricon’s day by day singles chart with their Japanese debut single “Magic Hour” earlier this yr. Along with topping Oricon’s day by day albums chart, “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” additionally hit No. 1 on iTunes High Album Charts in over 50 areas everywhere in the world.

Not too long ago, TXT additionally grabbed their first win for “Can’t You See Me?” they usually recorded 181,000 album gross sales within the first week.

Congratulations to TXT for this achievement!

