TXT’s Huening Kai And Taehyun To Step Down As DJs Of EBS Radio Show

TXT’s Huening Kai and Taehyun will be stepping down from the EBS radio show “Listen.”

On April 30, Big Hit Music officially announced that Huening Kai and Taehyun would be leaving their positions as DJs of the radio show, which they have been hosting since January of this year.

The two idols’ final broadcast of “Listen” will air live on May 2 at 7 p.m. KST, when they will communicate with listeners and reminisce about their past four months on the show. The two TXT members are also said to have prepared a special gift for the show’s listeners.

Ahead of their departure, Taehyun and Huening Kai remarked, “We’re happy that we were able to be part of ‘Listen’ for the past four months as DJs. Please stay with us up until our graduation as DJs.”

TXT is currently gearing up to make a comeback with their second full-length album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” on May 31 at 6 p.m. KST. Check out their first teaser here!

