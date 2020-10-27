TXT’s Imaginative “Blue Hour” MV Has MOAs In Love: Here Are Some Of The Best Twitter Reactions

TXT’s followers MOA are head over heels for his or her comeback MV!

On October 26, the group returned with their mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour,” which options the title monitor “Blue Hour.” Their followers have tweeted to have fun and share how amazed they’re by the brand new music video!

Every of the members exhibits off their expertise and allure within the fascinating MV and catchy monitor.

physician simply identified me with taehyun voice obsession and this was the trigger pic.twitter.com/J89LSA2LWZ — yeeuns actual official gf ✜ (@ghibligcfs) October 26, 2020

whoever wrote this line and gave it to beomgyu deserves a nobel peace prize and at the very least two grammys pic.twitter.com/Q22WyW6IDe — cy⁷✜ (@gcfjoy) October 26, 2020

Hueningkai deserved that heart time bc he slayed that dance break choreo & his vocals sound superb!! ❤️ I am so happy with him ?#TXT_HUENINGKAI#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT #OurSkyWithTXT #BlueHourOutNow @TXT_members pic.twitter.com/nc7qGbXLMX — ????? ✜ ????? ???? (@rohaverse) October 26, 2020

And nobody may blame you for desirous to loop these nice elements time and again!

hueningkai soaking beomgyu had me cackling like WHO considered THIS #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT pic.twitter.com/K3y6UuNu07 — job⁷ ✜ (@soobinscenery) October 26, 2020

TXT actually served some superb seems to be within the music video.

i feel we are able to collectively agree tht we did NOT count on THIS beomgyu within the mv#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/YWMA6Ikwzy — 키라 ‧₊✚˚. (@_foxyeonjun) October 26, 2020

And the units and aesthetics additionally made many jaws drop.

CAN WE PLS TALK ABOUT THE SETS OF BLUE HOURS MV???? @TXT_members pic.twitter.com/aJz8rFgyUS — Nana⁷ ✜. TXT LOCKDOWN (@soobinlovbot) October 26, 2020

THE MUSIC VIDEO IS SO PRETTY AND AMAZING!! BLUE HOUR IS SO INCREBILE!!! I DON’T THINK I WILL GET TIRED OF IT!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR HARDWORK TXT!!!#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/67uJKDXexY — Soobunny✜ (@Soobunny55) October 26, 2020

Some moments actually introduced the feels…

WHY IS BEOMGYU ALONE AGAIN PLS HE WAS JUST STANDING THERE WITH THE MEMBERS AND SUDDENLY HE’S ALONE ???#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/Y2JqGZ9tY4 — 뀨 ㅅ 뀨 ✜ (@mypridetxt) October 26, 2020

And we are able to’t neglect the cameo by an lovely squirrel!

Total, MOA is loving this comeback!

The superb lyrics, the catchy beat, the Alice in wonderland vibes, that is gonna be their most profitable and impactful comeback #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT #OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow @TXT_members @TXT_bighit — L?⁷✜ (@deIicateknj) October 26, 2020

What do you consider “Blue Hour”?