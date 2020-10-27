General News

TXT’s Imaginative “Blue Hour” MV Has MOAs In Love: Here Are Some Of The Best Twitter Reactions

October 27, 2020
4 Min Read

TXT’s followers MOA are head over heels for his or her comeback MV!

On October 26, the group returned with their mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour,” which options the title monitor “Blue Hour.” Their followers have tweeted to have fun and share how amazed they’re by the brand new music video!

Every of the members exhibits off their expertise and allure within the fascinating MV and catchy monitor.

And nobody may blame you for desirous to loop these nice elements time and again!

TXT actually served some superb seems to be within the music video.

And the units and aesthetics additionally made many jaws drop.

Some moments actually introduced the feels…

And we are able to’t neglect the cameo by an lovely squirrel!

Total, MOA is loving this comeback!

What do you consider “Blue Hour”?

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.