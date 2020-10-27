TXT’s Imaginative “Blue Hour” MV Has MOAs In Love: Here Are Some Of The Best Twitter Reactions

TXT’s followers MOA are head over heels for his or her comeback MV!
On October 26, the group returned with their mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour,” which options the title monitor “Blue Hour.” Their followers have tweeted to have fun and share how amazed they’re by the brand new music video!
Every of the members exhibits off their expertise and allure within the fascinating MV and catchy monitor.
GET IT YEONJUN!!! #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/2hadAP67tK
— yeonjun pics ✜ (@yeonjunHD) October 26, 2020
LISTEN TO HOW HIGH SOOBIN WENT IM LITERALLY IN THE HEAVENS RN #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members pic.twitter.com/rV7t9DOS6a
— ¨̮ ✜ (@txtvisuals) October 26, 2020
physician simply identified me with taehyun voice obsession and this was the trigger pic.twitter.com/J89LSA2LWZ
— yeeuns actual official gf ✜ (@ghibligcfs) October 26, 2020
whoever wrote this line and gave it to beomgyu deserves a nobel peace prize and at the very least two grammys pic.twitter.com/Q22WyW6IDe
— cy⁷✜ (@gcfjoy) October 26, 2020
Hueningkai deserved that heart time bc he slayed that dance break choreo & his vocals sound superb!! ❤️ I am so happy with him ?#TXT_HUENINGKAI#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT #OurSkyWithTXT #BlueHourOutNow @TXT_members pic.twitter.com/nc7qGbXLMX
— ????? ✜ ????? ???? (@rohaverse) October 26, 2020
And nobody may blame you for desirous to loop these nice elements time and again!
hueningkai soaking beomgyu had me cackling like WHO considered THIS #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT pic.twitter.com/K3y6UuNu07
— job⁷ ✜ (@soobinscenery) October 26, 2020
THIS PART I WAS NOT READY TXT SERVING AGAIN AS ALWAYS #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/zP1dQERDfi
— ᴮᴱitsa⁷ ♡’s zara? (@itsapjm) October 26, 2020
BLUE HOUR HAS THE BEST CHORUS EVER!!!!#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT #OurSkyWithTXT #BlueHourOutNow @TXT_members pic.twitter.com/NiKwEac9B5
— jm ✜ (@bampdnim) October 26, 2020
this half is so catchy WATCH ME SING THIS ALL DAY #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members
— ¨̮ ✜ (@txtvisuals) October 26, 2020
TXT actually served some superb seems to be within the music video.
txt’s versatility to vary the aura and ideas are INSANE!! from croptops to cowboys/rockstars to cutie males on pastel trenchcoats… wow wow wow#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT #모아와하늘#BlueHourOutNow #BlueHour @TXT_members pic.twitter.com/zjnytW0NiB
— d⁷? (@gcfjguk) October 26, 2020
i feel we are able to collectively agree tht we did NOT count on THIS beomgyu within the mv#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/YWMA6Ikwzy
— 키라 ‧₊✚˚. (@_foxyeonjun) October 26, 2020
Hueningkai has simply ended Cinderella’s profession#BlueHour#BlueHourOutNow pic.twitter.com/lDdgLj9KuE
— Ava ?? (@jayfIirts) October 26, 2020
I’M ABSOLUTELY IN LOVE WITH THE DARK OUTFITS #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT #OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow @TXT_members pic.twitter.com/0Ju1VHp1bb
— ً blue hour ✜ (@soobakery) October 26, 2020
let’s give it up for stomach prime line #bluehour #txt_beomgyu #txt_yeonjun #txt_taehyun pic.twitter.com/8mOCXT1BtH
— ?kia; FATAL LOVE 回 (@taeileechan) October 26, 2020
And the units and aesthetics additionally made many jaws drop.
CAN WE PLS TALK ABOUT THE SETS OF BLUE HOURS MV???? @TXT_members pic.twitter.com/aJz8rFgyUS
— Nana⁷ ✜. TXT LOCKDOWN (@soobinlovbot) October 26, 2020
THE MUSIC VIDEO IS SO PRETTY AND AMAZING!! BLUE HOUR IS SO INCREBILE!!! I DON’T THINK I WILL GET TIRED OF IT!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR HARDWORK TXT!!!#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/67uJKDXexY
— Soobunny✜ (@Soobunny55) October 26, 2020
the phrase “music video” in bighit’s dictionary actually means “film” take a look at how attractive the units are omg??????? #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/FhRLhW68Mg
— chel⁵ ‧₊✜˚. (@choicolatejun) October 26, 2020
Some moments actually introduced the feels…
WHY IS BEOMGYU ALONE AGAIN PLS HE WAS JUST STANDING THERE WITH THE MEMBERS AND SUDDENLY HE’S ALONE ???#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/Y2JqGZ9tY4
— 뀨 ㅅ 뀨 ✜ (@mypridetxt) October 26, 2020
Wow… so so superb. I used to be amazed ?? The ending made me even emotional! That is so good. #BlueHour #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/K5CHJeKJPy
— ☕ ً⁷ (@mygtrivias) October 26, 2020
.. that is.. too.. WHOLESOME ??#AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT#OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow@TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/gZmRMSsCez
— 뀨 ㅅ 뀨 ✜ (@mypridetxt) October 26, 2020
And we are able to’t neglect the cameo by an lovely squirrel!
two squirrels! ?️ pic.twitter.com/dxitf7ijll
— tiny taehyun (@littletyun) October 26, 2020
Total, MOA is loving this comeback!
The superb lyrics, the catchy beat, the Alice in wonderland vibes, that is gonna be their most profitable and impactful comeback #AtTheSkyOf553WeFoundTXT #OurSkyWithTXT#BlueHourOutNow @TXT_members @TXT_bighit
— L?⁷✜ (@deIicateknj) October 26, 2020
What do you consider “Blue Hour”?
How does this text make you’re feeling?
