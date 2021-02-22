TXT’s Japanese Album “Nonetheless Dreaming” Debuts On Billboard 200

TXT’s new Japanese album has entered the Billboard 200 chart!

The Massive Hit Leisure boy group shared their first full Japanese album “Nonetheless Dreaming” on January 20.

On February 22 native time, the official Billboard Charts Twitter account introduced that TXT’s “Nonetheless Dreaming” has debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 173 for the week ending February 27. The chart ranks the preferred albums in america throughout all genres primarily based on multi-metric consumption.

TXT first ranked on the Billboard 200 chart with their debut mini album “The Dream Chapter: STAR,” which scored No. 140 in March 2019. It was the highest-charting debut album by any male Okay-pop group in historical past. In November 2020, their third mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour” grabbed the No. 25 spot on the chart.

Billboard’s charts for the week ending February 27 will probably be posted on its web site on February 23.

Congratulations to TXT!