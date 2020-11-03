TXT’s “minisode1: Blue Hour” Tops Oricon’s Daily And Weekly Album Charts

TXT’s newest EP has topped the Oricon album charts in Japan!

On November 2, Oricon confirmed that TXT’s “minisode1: Blue Hour” had taken No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly album chart for the week of November 9 (October 26 to November 1). The mini album had beforehand topped Oricon’s day by day album chart on October 30.

TXT had beforehand taken No. 3 on the weekly album chart with their debut album, “The Dream Chapter: Star,” in March 2019. In January, their debut Japanese single, “Magic Hour,” hit No. 1 on the day by day singles chart and No. 2 on the weekly singles chart. Their final EP, “The Dream Chapter: Eternity,” additionally hit No. 1 on each Oricon’s day by day and weekly album chart in Could 2020.

TXT additionally just lately recorded a brand new private greatest in first-week album gross sales with “minisode 1: Blue Hour.”

Congratulations to TXT!

