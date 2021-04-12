TXT’s Soobin Reveals His Favorite “The Penthouse 2” Characters + The One Scene He Kept Watching On Repeat

As an avid fan of “The Penthouse,” TXT’s Soobin shared his ideas on the latest finale of “The Penthouse 2”!

In his newest Naver V Reside broadcast, Soobin revealed that he had lastly watched the ultimate episode of the second season the evening earlier than.

“Episode 13 is the final episode [of the season],” he defined, “and after I watched Episode 12, I actually needed to attend to look at the ultimate episode as lengthy as potential, since Season 3 isn’t popping out till June. So I saved it for a very long time, and I lastly watched it final evening earlier than going to sleep.”

Spoilers

Soobin went on to share, “My favourite character in ‘The Penthouse’ was Chairwoman Track, the chief of the Three Queens—the one who stated, ‘Who dares look down on [Kang Ma Ri]?’ I actually preferred that character. In Season 1, I used to be actually rooting for Shim Soo Ryeon, as a result of truthfully, Oh Yoon Hee wasn’t completely a great particular person. I like characters which might be sort.”

He continued, “I had two favourite characters [in Season 1]: the primary was Shim Soo Ryeon, as a result of she is actually righteous and sort. The second was Ma Ri, as a result of in all these irritating and infuriating conditions, she was the one character who made me chuckle. Her over-the-top actions had been so humorous, and [actress Shin Eun Kyung] did such a great job delivering her traces in an entertaining approach.

“Since she was the one character who made me chuckle in such grim conditions, I preferred her although she was a villain. If it weren’t for her, I feel the drama would have been darkish and heavy on a regular basis, however she made issues enjoyable by lightening up the temper every now and then.”

“However in Season 2,” Soobin went on, “we noticed extra of Na Ae Gyo than Shim Soo Ryeon, which was unlucky. And in Season 2, I actually began liking Ma Ri and Je Ni, as a result of they had been such imply folks in Season 1, however they turned kinder in Season 2. So I assumed to myself, ‘Oh, these two are a unique breed from Seok Hoon, Seok Kyung, or Eun Byul. At the very least there’s hope for these two. I like their story arc the most effective.’”

Nevertheless, he added, “However what occurred within the final episode? I used to be so dumbfounded. All through Season 2, they progressively turned higher and higher folks… however within the closing episode, all of that collapsed directly. It made me marvel, ‘What had been they exhibiting us prior to now 12 episodes?’”

“I felt disenchanted,” he continued, “however I additionally thought, ‘Possibly they’re attempting to point out us that individuals don’t change.’ It felt bittersweet. I had grown actually hooked up to these two characters, the mother-daughter duo of Je Ni and Ma Ri. I actually dislike Seok Kyung and Seok Hoon.”

Afterward, Soobin revealed that there was one explicit scene from “The Penthouse 2” that he couldn’t cease watching on repeat.

“Isn’t the performing of the actress who performs Cheon Search engine optimization Jin so cute?” he requested with amusing. “Watching her performing, I couldn’t assist laughing as a result of she was so cute. You understand that scene the place she pretends to behave badly [in Episode 11, when the police show up to arrest Joo Dan Te]? That was so humorous.”

He went on, “I discovered her pretend performing so humorous that I saved trying up and rewatching that scene on YouTube. It was hilarious how she stated, ‘Dan Te!’ after which ‘Oh my heavens, I can’t consider this!’ [Kim So Yeon] is so good at performing.”

Which “The Penthouse” characters are your private faves? Share your ideas with us within the feedback, and take a look at the clips of the hilarious scene Soobin talked about beneath!

Watch full episodes of “The Penthouse 2” with English subtitles right here:

