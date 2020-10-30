TXT’s Taehyun Reveals He Fractured His Finger

TXT’s Taehyun has revealed that he suffered a finger damage.

On October 29, forward of TXT’s comeback efficiency on Mnet’s “M Countdown,” Taehyun took to the group’s official Weverse fan neighborhood to share that he had just lately fractured his finger and must put on a guard on stage for the group’s upcoming performances.

Taehyun’s full submit is as follows:

MOA, that is Taehyun!! I’m scripting this submit as a result of there’s one thing I wish to inform you earlier than at present’s “M Countdown” broadcast. It’s solely been three days since we made our comeback, however due to my hasty want to satisfy our MOA [TXT’s official fandom] as quickly as potential, I by accident hit my finger throughout filming for a spread present and fractured my proper pinky. The physician stated that if I simply take excellent care of it, it can get higher with none unwanted effects. But when I need the bone to heal rapidly and cleanly, they stated I’ve to put on a guard, so I feel I should put on a finger guard whereas acting on stage in the interim. Acting on stage in and of itself isn’t any downside! So our MOA, you don’t have to fret an excessive amount of! I’m tremendous! Really, I’m simply grateful for the truth that I can at the least stand on stage and do the perfect I can, and I’m sorry to my fellow TXT members and to MOA for supplying you with trigger for concern throughout a time by which we must be making a contented begin. I’ll do my utmost in order that I can get better and rapidly return with an intact proper hand!

TXT simply made their comeback earlier this week with their new mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour.”

We hope Taehyun makes a really speedy restoration!

