TXT’s Yeonjun Appears As Yang Hye Ji’s Ex-Boyfriend In “Stay On” + Adds Tension With VICTON’s Byungchan

Nonetheless photos have been launched of TXT’s Yeonjun’s particular look in “Stay On”!

The teenager romance drama is a few fashionable social media influencer named Baek Ho Rang (Jung Da Bin) who joins her highschool broadcasting membership for suspicious causes and clashes with the president of the membership, the perfectionist Go Eun Taek (NU’EST’s Minhyun).

Yang Hye Ji performs Ji So Hyun, whereas VICTON’s Byungchan is Kim Yoo Shin, who overtly expresses his crush on Ji So Hyun.

In the brand new stills, Yeonjun seems as Ji So Hyun’s ex-boyfriend Kim Jin Woo from center college. They by accident reunite for the primary time in three years on the library.

This encounter provides a layer of stress between Ji So Hyun and Kim Yoo Shin. Ji So Hyun is confused as Kim Yoo Shin likes her however doesn’t seem bothered by Kim Jin Woo, however there’s truly a considerate cause for Kim Yoo Shin performing this fashion, drawing curiosity about what this can be.

The ultimate episode of “Stay On” will air on January 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama under:

Watch Now