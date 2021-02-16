TXT’s Yeonjun, WayV’s YangYang, And BIBI To Walk On Digital Runway For New York Fashion Week

TXT’s Yeonjun, WayV’s YangYang, and BIBI will likely be collaborating in New York Fashion Week!

The three of them will likely be strolling on the digital runway for Idea Korea F/W 2021, which is an official program for New York Fashion Week.

On February 16, the Ministry of Tradition, Sports activities, and Tourism and the Korea Artistic Content material Company (KOCCA) introduced that they may introduce digital runways and showrooms for home vogue designers who aren’t in a position to enter the worldwide market as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete of three manufacturers will likely be collaborating: WNDERKAMMER by Shin Hye Younger, UL:KIN by Lee Sung Dong, and JARRET by Lee Ji Yeon. Yeonjun and BIBI will stroll the runway for UL:KIN, and JARRET will collaborate with YangYang to advertise the charming mixture of Okay-pop and Okay-fashion. WINDERKAMMER will showcase a cinematic runway video with Korea’s main manufacturing firm MassMessAge.

Try the preview pictures of Yeonjun and BIBI! (YangYang’s pictures have but to be launched.)

The Idea Korea F/W 2021 runway will air on February 16 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Sources (1) (2)