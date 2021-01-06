Tyler Perry Returns to Georgia to Vote in Senate Runoff Election

Tyler Perry flew again to Georgia after his absentee poll failed to arrive in the mail, he tweeted on Monday.

The director, author, producer and actor despatched out a tweet on Monday asking if others additionally had issues receiving their absentee ballots for Georgia’s runoff Senate vote. He stated he requested it in early December and it was supposedly delivered, although he didn’t obtain it in the mail.

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, who is usually credited for serving to Democrats win Georgia in the 2020 election, responded to let Perry know that he might nonetheless vote in particular person if he hoped to have his vote counted. “Vote in particular person on Election Day!” she wrote. “Simply inform the particular person on the check-in desk that you just want to cancel your poll & vote in particular person.”

However Perry replied in a thread later Monday afternoon to word that he really had to fly to the state in order to make the vote occur. He additionally stated the runoff vote this 12 months is an important second for him to have his voice counted.

“I flew residence as a result of I didn’t get it,” he responded to Abrams. “I shall be there early in the morning. Too necessary to miss. Too necessary to miss!”

Hey @staceyabrams, I flew residence as a result of I didn’t get it. I shall be there early in the morning. Too necessary to miss. Too necessary to miss! — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 4, 2021

Georgia’s runoff for the Senate elections consists of each the common and particular election seats, as not one of the candidates for both seat earned over half of the vote in the course of the November election. Incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, each Republicans, are going through a detailed race in opposition to Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Current ballot averages lean towards slight wins for each Democrat opponents, although many particular person polls additionally predict the incumbents to come out with a majority of the vote.

The billionaire businessman and media mogul had remained politically impartial by means of a lot of his profession, however Perry has been markedly lively this election cycle, stumping for the Biden-Harris ticket in the presidential election and posting his help for Ossoff and Warnock on social media final week. Acknowledged as Selection’s “Showman of the 12 months” in October, Perry defined why he determined to communicate out and get entangled.

“When you have got affect, you have got to watch out of how you utilize it and be particular in your selections of what you utilize,” he stated. “That is going to have an effect on the nation in the long run. And the wonderful thing about a democracy is each 4 years, you have got a chance to make a change, and I’m hoping that there are sufficient first rate people who find themselves seeing that we want to make a change.”

After Perry voted, he shared a video encouraging his Twitter followers to participate in the election. “Get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote,” he stated.