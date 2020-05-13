Tyler Perry Set to Reopen Atlanta Studio for Production in July – Variety

After Hollywood utterly shut down through the coronavirus pandemic, Atlanta’s Tyler Perry Studios is reopening for enterprise this summer time.

Variety can affirm that manufacturing at Tyler Perry Studios on BET’s “Sistas” will start on July 8, with “The Oval” beginning on July 28th. BET introduced 22-episode orders for each reveals on Tuesday. Filming for every sequence will happen over roughly two and a half weeks.

A supply tells Variety that Perry’s “doing all the pieces by the e book” when it comes to his plan to reopen the studio. He’s working carefully with native officers and unions to implement his plan to restart manufacturing as safely as doable.

Whereas a lot of the crew on “Sistas” and “The Oval” are Atlanta-based, Perry will use his private non-public airplane to fly solid in from New York and Los Angeles after they’re examined for coronavirus earlier than boarding. Upon arriving in Atlanta, they are going to head straight to set the place all solid and crew will instantly be examined once more for COVID-19, awaiting their outcomes for 4 hours earlier than they’re cleared to work. Carlos Del Rio, professor on the Emory Vaccine Heart in Georgia, will function the testing guide. Testing will happen 4 occasions through the two-and-a-half-week shoot.

Tyler Perry Studios sits on 330 acres of land, which Perry bought for $30 million in 2015. Previously the Fort McPherson Military base, the buildings used for navy housing are absolutely functioning and accessible to home the solid and crew. Forward of the studio’s grand opening celebration in October 2019, Perry detailed the $250 million renovation and growth to make all of its buildings and units — together with a full-scale duplicate of the White Home — absolutely operational.

“We simply completed Part 1, which is the 12 sound phases,” he informed Variety in an interview on the grand opening. “The second part that we’re beginning late subsequent 12 months is the six-lane freeway, the backlot, the small little European city, an even bigger lake and pond on it. So there’s a lot extra that I’m gonna do right here.”

