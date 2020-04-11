Tyler Perry, Viola Davis And More Pay Tribute To Emmy Nominee Charles Gregory Ross, Who Died From Covid-19

View this put up on Instagram

Expensive Black Folks, At present it’s with a heavy coronary heart that I inform you of the passing of one in every of our crew members. Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had labored with us for a few years. The person was heat, loving and hilarious. All of us liked to see him coming and listen to his laughter. Charles misplaced his battle with COVID-19 at the moment. It saddens me to consider him dying this fashion. My sincerest prayers are together with his household. Whereas everybody can contract this virus it’s black people who find themselves dying from it in a lot bigger numbers. This factor is actual, black individuals. I heard a black individual say, “Black individuals don’t get it.” That could be a lie! You may get it, and you’ll get it if we don’t do what we’re being informed to do. A 26 12 months outdated black lady died the opposite day, a 44 12 months outdated black man died the opposite day, to not point out the a whole bunch of individuals which can be dying each couple of minutes. Your age doesn’t matter!! Your well being doesn’t matter. You could possibly be completely wholesome, and you can die! Now hearken to me. You might have been proper by my facet since I began on this enterprise, so please hear me together with your coronary heart. I LOVE US. I like our humor. I like our tradition. I like our hair. I like our pores and skin. I like all the pieces about who we’re. All of us. And I like us all an excessive amount of to observe us die on the vine as a result of we’re the final to know and we’re not taking this pandemic significantly. Black individuals, we’re at a disproportionately larger threat of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, I encourage you to take this significantly. It’s important to socially distance your self. Meaning cease hanging out, cease congregating, cease doing something that may put not solely your life at risk but in addition the lives of so many others. STAY HOME!! Socially distance your self and keep alive! For those who gained’t do it for your self, do it for somebody you’re keen on, and for many who love you. My Mom at all times informed me to not anticipate assist! Be your personal assist!