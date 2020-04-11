General News

Tyler Perry, Viola Davis And More Pay Tribute To Emmy Nominee Charles Gregory Ross, Who Died From Covid-19

April 11, 2020
    Jessica Rawden

A Fall From Grace hair styles on Netflix

Whereas the battle in opposition to coronavirus continues to rage in hospitals, the Hollywood trade has misplaced one other beloved and well-known determine this week. Charles Gregory Ross, the Emmy-nominated hairstylist for 2005’s Lackawanna Blues and who was extra well-known for films like Bear in mind The Titans, Drumline and for frequent collaborations with prolific director Tyler Perry, has died following a battle in opposition to Covid-19 over the previous a number of weeks.

Following the superstar hairstylist’s dying, Tyler Perry put collectively a prolonged and emotional put up that pays tribute to Charles Gregory Ross, who labored with the director most not too long ago on Netflix’s A Fall From Grace (which got here out earlier in 2020), but in addition labored on different Perry initiatives, together with Madea Goes To Jail and The Household That Preys.

Within the prolonged put up, Tyler Perry additionally took the chance to talk to the group about staying house and staying secure, given the novel coronavirus just isn’t messing round and reviews have indicated black persons are at a better threat of dying from Covid-19. He famous:

View this put up on Instagram

Expensive Black Folks, At present it’s with a heavy coronary heart that I inform you of the passing of one in every of our crew members. Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had labored with us for a few years. The person was heat, loving and hilarious. All of us liked to see him coming and listen to his laughter. Charles misplaced his battle with COVID-19 at the moment. It saddens me to consider him dying this fashion. My sincerest prayers are together with his household. Whereas everybody can contract this virus it’s black people who find themselves dying from it in a lot bigger numbers. This factor is actual, black individuals. I heard a black individual say, “Black individuals don’t get it.” That could be a lie! You may get it, and you’ll get it if we don’t do what we’re being informed to do. A 26 12 months outdated black lady died the opposite day, a 44 12 months outdated black man died the opposite day, to not point out the a whole bunch of individuals which can be dying each couple of minutes. Your age doesn’t matter!! Your well being doesn’t matter. You could possibly be completely wholesome, and you can die! Now hearken to me. You might have been proper by my facet since I began on this enterprise, so please hear me together with your coronary heart. I LOVE US. I like our humor. I like our tradition. I like our hair. I like our pores and skin. I like all the pieces about who we’re. All of us. And I like us all an excessive amount of to observe us die on the vine as a result of we’re the final to know and we’re not taking this pandemic significantly. Black individuals, we’re at a disproportionately larger threat of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, I encourage you to take this significantly. It’s important to socially distance your self. Meaning cease hanging out, cease congregating, cease doing something that may put not solely your life at risk but in addition the lives of so many others. STAY HOME!! Socially distance your self and keep alive! For those who gained’t do it for your self, do it for somebody you’re keen on, and for many who love you. My Mom at all times informed me to not anticipate assist! Be your personal assist!

A put up shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on

Viola Davis has additionally continuously labored with Charles Gregory Ross, together with when he did her hair for the Academy Awards in addition to a number of films. She referred to as the hairdresser a “jewel,” noting,

View this put up on Instagram

RIP Charles Gregory. He did my hair for the Academy Awards, Lila and Eve and Madea Goes to Jail. One other loss from the lethal Coronavirus. Relaxation properly. Might God’s peace be with your loved ones. You have been a jewel ?????????????????

A put up shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

Like Viola Davis and Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels had comparable fond recollections of working with Charles Gregory Ross, sharing a memorably behind-the-scenes story about working with the longtime hair stylist. Their challenge America vs. Billie Vacation is at the moment in post-production.

View this put up on Instagram

I used to be lucky to lastly work with @charlesgregorytherenowned. He was a BRILLIANT hairstylist and did his MAGIC on @usvsbillieholiday ..Each time l complained about anybody’s hair he’d say “lemme simply slap some grease on it.. it’ll be okay”! ????.. and it was!!! .. the virus took him at the moment. Please say a prayer for this excellent man and his household. ????????????

A put up shared by Lee Daniels (@leedaniels) on

Charles Gregory Ross’ work will nonetheless reside on. The hair stylist was not too long ago in a position to work with Rosario Dawson on her upcoming challenge DMZ, which is scheduled to air on HBO Max when the service launches with new content material within the coming months. She wrote on Instagram after studying of the information:

Heartbroken. The tears maintain coming. Your love, gentle, skills, pleasure, and beauty have been boundless. I’ll ceaselessly adore you.

Charles Gregory had saved his fanbase and people who knew him abreast of what was taking place together with his novel coronavirus analysis, sharing photos and different posts on Instagram in regards to the standing of the analysis.

View this put up on Instagram

Do I look okay? The coronavirus

A put up shared by Celeb Hair Stylist CG (@charlesgregorytherenowned) on

As Jimmy Fallon touched on after Hal Willner handed away after his personal battle with Covid-19, the unfold of coronavirus means increasingly more individuals’s lives are being touched by the illness each straight and peripherally in methods we could not have imagined just a few brief weeks in the past. There could also be nothing more durable than being unable to mourn collectively, however our ideas exit to Ross’ household and pals throughout this robust time.

