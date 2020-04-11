Tyler Perry, Viola Davis And More Pay Tribute To Emmy Nominee Charles Gregory Ross, Who Died From Covid-19

Depart a Remark
Whereas the battle in opposition to coronavirus continues to rage in hospitals, the Hollywood trade has misplaced one other beloved and well-known determine this week. Charles Gregory Ross, the Emmy-nominated hairstylist for 2005’s Lackawanna Blues and who was extra well-known for films like Bear in mind The Titans, Drumline and for frequent collaborations with prolific director Tyler Perry, has died following a battle in opposition to Covid-19 over the previous a number of weeks.
Following the superstar hairstylist’s dying, Tyler Perry put collectively a prolonged and emotional put up that pays tribute to Charles Gregory Ross, who labored with the director most not too long ago on Netflix’s A Fall From Grace (which got here out earlier in 2020), but in addition labored on different Perry initiatives, together with Madea Goes To Jail and The Household That Preys.
Within the prolonged put up, Tyler Perry additionally took the chance to talk to the group about staying house and staying secure, given the novel coronavirus just isn’t messing round and reviews have indicated black persons are at a better threat of dying from Covid-19. He famous:
Viola Davis has additionally continuously labored with Charles Gregory Ross, together with when he did her hair for the Academy Awards in addition to a number of films. She referred to as the hairdresser a “jewel,” noting,
Like Viola Davis and Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels had comparable fond recollections of working with Charles Gregory Ross, sharing a memorably behind-the-scenes story about working with the longtime hair stylist. Their challenge America vs. Billie Vacation is at the moment in post-production.
Charles Gregory Ross’ work will nonetheless reside on. The hair stylist was not too long ago in a position to work with Rosario Dawson on her upcoming challenge DMZ, which is scheduled to air on HBO Max when the service launches with new content material within the coming months. She wrote on Instagram after studying of the information:
Heartbroken. The tears maintain coming. Your love, gentle, skills, pleasure, and beauty have been boundless. I’ll ceaselessly adore you.
Charles Gregory had saved his fanbase and people who knew him abreast of what was taking place together with his novel coronavirus analysis, sharing photos and different posts on Instagram in regards to the standing of the analysis.
As Jimmy Fallon touched on after Hal Willner handed away after his personal battle with Covid-19, the unfold of coronavirus means increasingly more individuals’s lives are being touched by the illness each straight and peripherally in methods we could not have imagined just a few brief weeks in the past. There could also be nothing more durable than being unable to mourn collectively, however our ideas exit to Ross’ household and pals throughout this robust time.
