Tyra Banks Postpones ModelLand Theme Park Opening

Tyra Banks has put smizing on maintain.

The “America’s Subsequent High Mannequin” host is suspending the opening of ModelLand, a theme park opening in Santa Monica, Calif. A brand new launch date has not been introduced.

“In mild of the suggestions of the CDC, WHO, and California Governor Gavin Newsom, we have now determined to postpone the opening of ModelLand,” stated a press release launched by ModelLand reps on Wednesday morning. “Will proceed to watch the scenario and decide a brand new date to open that’s acceptable and secure. We stay excited to carry the wonderous world of ModelLand to you and can wait to welcome you to our attraction when the time is true.”

Positioned on the Santa Monica Place, the 21,000-square-foot multi-level park “is a spot to dwell the final word modeling fantasy,” in accordance with a press launch. “Infused with breakthrough empowerment and ideologies of self-love, ModelLand combines the glamour of ‘America’s Subsequent High Mannequin,’ the whimsy of Willy Wonka, and the magic of Disneyland, to make each trend & magnificence a enjoyable, theatrical, and empowering expertise for all.”

In a press release saying advance tickets gross sales on Feb. 24, Financial institution stated, “I imagine all shapes and all sizes and all ages and all shades should really feel lovely, highly effective, and be the fantasy variations of themselves. ModelLand is not only an attraction. It’s a spot stuffed with story that challenges what ‘enticing’ means.

She continued, “Whenever you step into ModelLand, you enter a fantastical world the place we have a good time your uniqueness whereas we assist you grasp your angles and up your photograph sport. You are ModelLand’s star. Our cameras are ready for you.”

Banks informed Selection‘s sister publication WWD a yr in the past, “I’m impressed by Disneyland, a spot I went to quite a bit as a baby. There’s a story line I’ve been engaged on for a yr. Anyone can enter and really feel like a mannequin.”