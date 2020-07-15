Tyra Banks Takes Over as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host – Variety

Tyra Banks is twirling into the ballroom — not really dancing, however internet hosting the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” Variety has confirmed.

Banks’ new gig comes after information broke on Monday that longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews can be departing the present.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its starting…The enjoyable combined with uncooked emotion, seeing celebrities push previous their consolation zones, the scorching dance performances…it’s at all times transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” stated Banks, who can even serve as an government producer along with host.

In her assertion, Banks honored unique host Bergeron, saying, “Tom has set a robust stage, and I’m excited to proceed the legacy and placed on my government producer and internet hosting hats.”

Information of Bergeron and Andrews’ exit got here all of a sudden on Monday night. Bergeron has been with the present for 28 seasons, since its inception, and Andrews had been co-hosting with Bergeron since season 18.

Bergeron tweeted that he was knowledgeable by ABC he wouldn’t be requested again to the present for the 29th season. His tweet indicated that the shakeup got here as a shock. “Simply knowledgeable @DancingABC will probably be persevering with with out me,” he tweeted. “It’s been an unimaginable 15 yr run and the most surprising present of my profession. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That stated, now what am I imagined to do with all of those glitter masks?”

“Tom has been an integral a part of the ABC household for practically twenty years, from internet hosting ‘AFV’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — we’re grateful for all he and Erin have completed to make ‘Dancing’ a hit,” stated Karey Burke, president of ABC Leisure. “As we gear up for the present’s 29th season, we are able to’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our ‘Dancing’ stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce feminine prowess and affect throughout many industries have made an indelible mark. Her contemporary tackle America’s favourite dancing competitors will certainly convey greater than a ‘Smize’ to followers in every single place.”

With the addition of Banks, “Dancing With The Stars” is getting a “artistic refresh” for its 29th season, in line with ABC, which didn’t present any extra particulars on adjustments for the upcoming fall season.

Banks is one in all the greatest names in actuality TV competitors historical past, having created, hosted and government produced “America’s Subsequent High Mannequin.” She additionally served as the host of NBC’s “America’s Acquired Expertise” for 2 seasons from 2017 to 2018. Banks acquired two Emmys for her personal talkshow, “The Tyra Banks Present,” which ran fro 2005 to 2010.

The community has not disclosed how season 29 will probably be produced, in gentle of industry-wide shutdowns with the coronavirus pandemic, however as they are saying on the dance ground, the present should go on.

Banks is repped by UTA.