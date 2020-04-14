Tyrese Gibson Says He’s ‘Joyful’ Fast And Furious 9 Got Pushed Back A Year

View this publish on Instagram

It was all a Dream #F9 set within the UK film pushed a 12 months however actually we’re blissful about it trigger the very last thing we’d need to do is put anybody’s well being in danger whereas supporting our franchise!!!! The nice factor is that 2021 will mark the 20 12 months anniversary of “Fast” Gods timing is the whole lot right here’s my early cheers to 20years!!!!