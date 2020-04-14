Tyrese Gibson Says He’s ‘Joyful’ Fast And Furious 9 Got Pushed Back A Year

Depart a Remark
With the current delay of F9’s unique Could launch date to a safer April 2021 debut, lots of people are in all probability bummed. Nonetheless, there’s additionally a silver lining to this delay, and none aside from Tyrese Gibson has found it. Whereas we’ll have to attend a bit longer for the ninth installment within the Fast Saga to be launched into theaters, Gibson is blissful concerning the bump, if solely as a result of it’ll hold the followers of the collection protected.
Taking to his Instagram profile, Tyrese made the next publish to pump up followers in search of some F9 hype:
Talking on behalf of himself and the Fast Saga household, Tyrese Gibson talked about that the brand new delay to 2021 was additionally a very good factor due to the truth that it might push F9 into the timeframe to rejoice the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s begin in 2001. So not solely is there a security angle, however there’s additionally the truth that by the point all of us meet up with Dom and the remainder of the household, we’ll be doing so on the cusp of a fairly large milestone.
Apart from Vin Diesel himself, there’s nobody higher to be speaking concerning the historical past of the Fast Saga than Gibson, as he’s been an energetic participant within the franchise since his debut in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, alongside the late Paul Walker. With an in depth historical past that solely noticed him sitting out The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast and Furious, he’s been by the entire main adjustments the franchise has undergone for the reason that pivotal entry Fast 5.
There’s clearly nonetheless a bit bit to be upset about, as F9 was not solely on tempo to develop into a much bigger Fast Saga movie since The Destiny of The Furious, however the first trailer for the movie broke on-line viewing data, hyping everybody as much as a fairly large extent. Oh, and with the reveal that Han continues to be alive and driving for justice, the promotional machine was revved to a fever pitch.
Now, we’ll have to attend a bit over a full 12 months for F9 to convey the household of Fast followers and characters again to the multiplex, although it’s for the very best causes attainable. Fairly than risking everybody’s well being and security, a bit further time will permit followers to rejoice the 20th anniversary of The Fast and The Furious in type.
This additionally means, there’s loads of time to look at your complete Fast Saga within the right order as a refresher course for F9’s new April 2, 2021 launch date.
