Tyrese Gibson Teases What We Can Expect From His Morbius Character

One can think about that when Michael Morbius begins inflicting bother in his vampiric kind, that’s when Simon Stroud will begin monitoring him down, together with his companion Alberto Rodriguez, performed by Al Madrigal, by his aspect. Morbius’ solid additionally contains Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Michael’s fiancée, Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Michael’s pal who suffers from the identical blood illness; and Jared Harris as Michael’s yet-to-be-named mentor. Oh, and let’s not overlook Michael Keaton, who many consider is reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming position of Adrian Toomes, a.okay.a. The Vulture, however that hasn’t been formally confirmed but.