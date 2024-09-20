Tyrus in 2024: Fox Salary Deal, Net Worth, and Car Collection Revealed

George Murdoch, better known by his stage name Tyrus, has had a fascinating journey from professional wrestler to cable news personality. Standing at an imposing 6’7″ and weighing 375 pounds, Tyrus has made his presence felt across multiple industries.

From his days as Brodus Clay in WWE to becoming a regular panelist on Fox News’ “Gutfeld!”, Tyrus has leveraged his larger-than-life personality into a diverse and successful career.

Let’s take a closer look at the life and accomplishments of this multifaceted entertainer and commentator.

Who is Tyrus?

Tyrus was born George Murdoch on February 21, 1973, in Boston, Massachusetts, and had a challenging childhood. He is biracial, with a Black father and a White mother.

Tyrus has been open about the difficulties he faced growing up, including an abusive father and experiences with racial discrimination. These early struggles shaped his worldview and drive to succeed.

Tyrus initially pursued a football career, playing for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. However, a medical setback led him to change course.

Before finding his calling in professional wrestling, he worked various jobs, including as a bouncer and bodyguard for Snoop Dogg.

Attribute Details Full Name George Murdoch Stage Name Tyrus Date of Birth February 21, 1973 Age (2024) 51 Height 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) Weight 375 pounds (170 kg) Ethnicity Biracial (Black father, White mother) Education University of Nebraska at Kearney Spouse Ingrid Rinck Children Daughter: Georgia (born 2014)

Personal Life and Relationships

Tyrus keeps much of his personal life private, but it is known that he is married to Ingrid Rinck, an entrepreneur and fitness trainer.

The couple has a daughter named Georgia, born in 2014. Tyrus has spoken about how becoming a father has changed his perspective on life and motivated him to be a positive role model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OutKick Sports (@outkickthecoverage)

Despite his imposing physique and tough-guy persona, Tyrus is known for his quick wit and humor. These qualities have served him well in his wrestling career and his transition to political commentary.

Professional Wrestling Career

Tyrus’s wrestling journey began in 2006 when he signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He started in their developmental territories, including Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling, under the ring name G-Rilla.

In 2010, Tyrus debuted on WWE’s main roster as Brodus Clay, initially serving as Alberto Del Rio’s bodyguard. His big break came in 2012 when he adopted the gimmick of “The Funkasaurus,” a fun-loving, dancing character that quickly became popular with fans.

This run included tag team partnerships and memorable moments, including a Slammy Award for Best Dancer of the Year 2012.

After leaving WWE in 2014, Tyrus joined Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), where he wrestled under his current stage name—his time in TNA included alliances with notable wrestlers like Ethan Carter III and participation in high-profile matches.

In 2021, Tyrus joined the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where he achieved his most tremendous wrestling success. He won the NWA World Television Championship and later captured the prestigious NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, solidifying his place in wrestling history.

Age and Physique

Born in 1973, Tyrus is currently 51 years old as of 2024. Despite being in his fifties, he maintains an impressive physical presence. Standing 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) tall and weighing around 375 pounds (170 kg), Tyrus cuts an intimidating figure.

His size and strength have been critical assets throughout his wrestling career and continue to make him stand out in his current role as a media personality.

Net Worth and Salary

As of 2024, Tyrus’s estimated net worth is around $2 million. This wealth has been accumulated through various revenue streams:

Professional Wrestling: His years in WWE, TNA, and NWA have contributed significantly to his earnings. Television Appearances: Tyrus regularly appears on Fox News programs, particularly “Gutfeld!” and earns a steady income from his media work. Acting: Tyrus has appeared in several films and TV shows, including “No One Lives” and “GLOW.” Book Sales: His 2022 memoir “Just Tyrus” became a New York Times bestseller, adding to his income. Speaking Engagements and Appearances: Tyrus likely earns fees for public speaking and event appearances.

While specific salary details are not publicly available, his Fox News contract and various media appearances are estimated to be a substantial part of his current income.

Category Details Net Worth (2024) Approximately $2 million Major Income Sources Wrestling (WWE, TNA, NWA), Fox News Salary, Book Sales, Public Appearances Book Sales “Just Tyrus” memoir, New York Times bestseller (2022) Fox News Salary Estimated substantial part of his income (specific salary not publicly available)

Company Details and Investments

Tyrus has not publicly disclosed information about owning companies or significant investments. However, as a savvy media personality, he has likely diversified his income through various channels.

Many public figures in his position often invest in real estate or start their own production companies, though Tyrus has not confirmed any such ventures.

His primary “company” affiliation is with Fox News, where he has contributed since 2016. In 2024, he was named the host of “Maintaining with Tyrus” on OutKick, a streaming platform owned by Fox.

Investment and Funding

While specific investment details are not public, Tyrus has likely made intelligent financial decisions with his wrestling and media work earnings. Many athletes and entertainers work with financial advisors to invest in stocks, bonds, and other assets to secure their financial future.

As for funding, Tyrus has not been publicly associated with any startups or venture capital projects. His focus seems to be building his brand as a media personality and commentator.

Contact Details and Social Media Handles

Tyrus maintains an active presence on social media, engaging with fans and sharing his thoughts on current events. His official social media accounts include:

Platform Username Twitter @PlanetTyrus Instagram @tyrussmash Facebook Tyrus

Tyrus is likely represented by talent agencies or managers for professional inquiries, though this information is not publicly available. Fans and media can often reach out through his social media channels or Fox News’ contact information.

Conclusion

Tyrus’s journey from a challenging childhood to professional wrestling stardom and now to political commentary is a testament to his adaptability and determination. His unique blend of physical presence, quick wit, and insightful commentary has allowed him to carve out a niche in the competitive world of cable news.

As he continues to evolve as a media personality, Tyrus remains a fascinating figure who defies easy categorization. Whether in the wrestling ring or the television studio, he continues to impact and engage audiences with his larger-than-life personality.

From bodyguard to bestselling author, from “The Funkasaurus” to Fox News contributor, Tyrus has shown that reinvention and perseverance can lead to success across multiple fields.

As he enters his fifties, it’s clear that Tyrus is far from finished making his mark on the entertainment and media landscapes. Fans and critics alike will be watching to see what this multifaceted personality does next.