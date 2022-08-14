Tyson Fury confirmed that he is retiring from boxing two days after announcing a possible return

Tyson Fury used his social networks to confirm his retirement from boxing (@tysonfury)

When all roads seemed to lead to a return to the ring, Tyson Fury, heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), confirmed on his 34th birthday that he is retiring from professional activity.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to my career over the years. After long and hard talks, I finally decided to walk away and on my 34th birthday I say ‘bon voyage’ (good trip)”the athlete published in his account Twitter e Instagram

These words were taken at first with some skepticism among the fans, since only two days ago he had publicly declared that he was in full negotiations to star in a new fight. It was going to be an exhibition match against the Icelandic Hafthor Bjornsson, who rose to fame a few years ago by playing “The Mountain” from the popular Game Of Thrones series. “It would be a bit of fun. It would be great to be there in front of, say, 70 thousand fans and show him what boxing is all about, make him miss and knock him out. We are talking to his team at the moment and it is definitely something that interests me, ”Fury himself declared in dialogue with the English portal The Telegraph.

He was also expected to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua on August 20 for a chance to unify the world heavyweight titles. Other accounts indicated that his most recent period of retirement had ended to set up a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora ​​and that he had even appointed Isaac Lowe as his new trainer.

Tyson Fury retired with a record 32 wins and a tie in 33 appearances (Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

With these new declarations everything came to nothing and Fury will retire from high-performance sports with a record 32 wins and one tie in 33 appearances. His sports career has been a true roller coaster. He went from being an enigmatic character who went through severe depression and drug dependency to dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, which catapulted his career on a grand scale.

The Briton declared, before his victory over Dillian Whyte in March, that he would retire after that fight as he has “150 million in the bank and nothing to prove”. And then he added: “I promised my wife that after three Wilder fights it would be over. He wanted to fight at home, he owed it to the fans. I think this is it for me, I think it’s my last race.”

