Tyson Fury could return to boxing to fight a Game of Thrones star

Tyson Fury y Hafthor Bjornsson

“I promised my wife that after three Wilder fights I was going to be done. He wanted to fight at home, he owed it to the fans. I think this is everything for me, I think it’s my last race, “he had declared. Tyson Fury after knocking out Dillian Whyte in the sixth round in front of more than 94 thousand people in a mythical Wembley Stadium in April of this year. But, since then there has been speculation about his return and now he could be closer than expected.

Is that as reported by the British site The Telegraph the 33-year-old former boxer is negotiating an exhibition match against the Icelandic Hafthor Bjornssonwho rose to fame a few years ago playing “The Mountain” from the popular series Game Of Thrones. The event could be held in a London stadium.

“It would be a bit of fun. It would be great to be there in front of, say, 70 thousand fans and show him what boxing is all about, make him miss and knock him out. We’re talking to your team right now and it’s definitely something I’m interested in.”, declared Fury himself in dialogue with the English portal. At the same time, Bjornsson made a similar comment in an interview with IFL TV: “I know that there are some ongoing negotiations and some talks, but nothing is closed. If it happened, I would gladly get in the ring and fight him with great pleasure.”

Hafthor Bjornsson is ready to face Tyson Fury

Fury has been out of retirement for a few months after his successful defense of the WBC heavyweight championship belt. His sports career has been a true roller coaster. He went from being an enigmatic character who went through severe depression and drug dependency to dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, which catapulted its trajectory on a large scale. Now you have a unbeaten record to 33 wins (22 KO) and is one of the stars of the heavyweights.

For his part, the Icelandic actor is taking his first steps in the sport of gloves. It should be remembered that he won the World’s Strongest Man contest in 2018 and then began a brutal physical change that allowed him to have two exhibition fights, one against Steven War, which ended in a draw after three rounds, and another that was won by unanimous decision against to Eddie Hall after six rounds.

The man who embodied one of the most feared and powerful characters in Game of Thrones, He acknowledged that he is not afraid to fight the champion: “It would be a great honor for me to fight the best heavyweight boxer in the world and it would be an incredible experience for me. would it hit me? Probably, but I wouldn’t mind. I would do the best I could and who knows? I’m fucking strong and my punches hurt so if it happens you can’t take it easy because I’m a warrior, I’m a viking, and I’m going to go all out if it happens”.

KEEP READING:

The Mountain of Game of Thrones debuted as a boxer: this was his spectacular fight

The KO of the year? The lethal blow with which Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte and made 94 thousand fans delirious at Wembley