Tzuyu Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes From CLC’s Elkie And TWICE Members

TWICE’s Tzuyu is receiving plenty of love on her birthday from her members and associates!

On June 14, the day of Tzuyu’s 21st birthday (in worldwide reckoning), CLC’s Elkie took to her Instagram to want her buddy Tzuyu a cheerful birthday.

Sharing images of Tzuyu and herself in addition to images she took of Tzuyu, Elkie wrote, “It’s the birthday of the beautiful woman who’s my shut buddy, finest buddy, fairly buddy, and consuming mate!!!! I wrote a letter like this final 12 months as properly, and a 12 months has handed already since then… Throughout the previous 12 months, we spent many days collectively, however regardless of how typically we meet, it’s not sufficient. Since we’ve promised to observe over one another as we develop, let’s construct extra recollections!! I attempted on the lookout for images, however I may solely discover images of meals… From now on, let’s take images of ourselves and never simply of meals. Pleased birthday!!!”

The TWICE members additionally posted on the group’s official Instagram account to have fun their youngest member’s birthday. They every posted a number of images and movies of Tzuyu.

Momo wrote, “Our fairly Tzu. Pleased birthday!! I have a variety of images of Tzuyu in my telephone, so it was onerous to decide on…”

Chaeyoung shared, “The prettiest and kindest on the earth, our maknae Tzu Tzu Tzu. Pleased birthday. I hope you’re at all times completely satisfied. Love you.”

Try extra posts containing birthday needs from the members beneath!

Pleased birthday to Tzuyu!