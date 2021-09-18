U-17 Women’s Tri beat Real Madrid on their preparation tour

Mexican Women’s Under 17 team beat Real Madrid (Photo: Twitter @ Miseleccionfem)

The U-17 women’s team He started his tour of Spain on the right foot. With a goal from Katherin Guijarro, the team commanded by Ana Galindo beat the Real Madrid in a friendly duel.

In this sense, the strategist commented that the meeting served to adapt and consolidate her scheme for the World Cup:

“Our main objective is the blank, this category as we know from the issue of the pandemic in everyone has not been able to compete internationally, so what we want is to draw the foundations of what we are looking for and to know where we are facing our pre-world championship ”, said the Mexican strategist at the time.

Likewise, she made it clear that the tours help the players reach the maturity required for the next competitions: “With this type of tour the player willl reach maturity yes or yes, it opens the horizon for you and without a doubt it is what is needed ”, he stressed.

In her role as a trainer and teacher, Ana Galindo, who recently took the position of technical director of the tri u-17, made it clear that in order to have better players in the senior team, inclusion and development from an early age is important.

The Mexican U17 Women’s National Team will continue to have preparation matches in Spain (Photo: Twitter @ Miseleccionfem)

“It does not matter the gender, let them play soccer, scrambled and all together because from there you are already talking about respect, gender equality and you are also teaching them a sport that helps you socialize ”, he assured in an interview with Marion Reimers.

In that sense, from her experience as a technical assistant Leonardo Cuéllar In the Azulcrema team, he recognized the importance of institutions that are in charge of training young soccer players.

“There are more and more training spaces for girls, now the scales are being balanced and there are more people interested in being a girl trainer. Today there is a platform and there is a way for these girls to grow up and have a place to grow ”, he added.

On the other hand, he applauded the work of the Tri leadership to put effort into the minor teams, since the aim is for women’s football to transcend:

“Mexican National Team he is right in betting on his minor teams and not only in the training of the soccer player, but of the person as such, of integral players with values, with ideals, with goals, with the idea of ​​transcending tattooed on their skin ”, he pointed out.

Finally, Galindo expressed that his greatest desire is to have an established championship for the category, a project that is probably not so far away:

The Mexican U17 Women’s National Team will face Atlético de Madrid on September 21 (Photo: Twitter @ Miseleccionfem)

“The fact that some of the players are already working with the first teams and are having enough minutes in the league is very valuable because of the experience it gives them and what the older ones can share with them, that is very good for everyone. My little letter to Santa Claus is a MX Women’s Under-17 League, of basic forces. I know that the League is working very hard and that Mariana Gutierrez, like us, it is going to do everything in its power and more so that these spaces are generated ”.

The next match of the Tri sub-17 will take place on Sunday September 19th, when they face Chivas in the same category and will finally close next Tuesday 21 of the same month with the Atlético de Madrid.

It should be remembered that this is the fifth concentration and the first tour that they carry out in the year, where 16 of the 20 summoned they are part of the basic forces of some of the league clubs. In addition, 2022 will be a year that will mark a before and after for female footballers, as the official tournament of the category in the Liga MX Femenil is expected to start.

