U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The U.Ok.’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the nation’s Well being Secretary Matt Hancock have each examined optimistic for coronavirus, the federal government stated Friday. Their signs are described as gentle, and they’re self-isolating.

In a tweet Johnson stated: “During the last 24 hours I’ve developed gentle signs and examined optimistic for coronavirus. I’m now self-isolating, however I’ll proceed to guide the federal government’s response by way of video-conference as we battle this virus.”

In a video embedded within the tweet, he stated his signs had been “a temperature and a persistent cough.” He underscored the message that he continued to guide the federal government. “Be in little doubt that I can proceed – because of the wizardry of recent expertise – to speak with all my high workforce to guide the nationwide fightback towards coronavirus.”

He ended the video by emphasizing the significance of social distancing, and supporting the efforts of the Nationwide Well being Service (NHS): “Thanks to everyone who’s doing what I’m doing – working from house. Cease the unfold of the virus from family to family. That’s the way in which we’re going to win.

“We’re going to beat it, and we’re going to beat it collectively. Keep at house. Defend the NHS and save lives.”

Johnson, whose fiancée is pregnant with their first youngster, has been public-facing for weeks, showing earlier than cameras nearly day by day alongside numerous ministers and U.Ok. Chancellor Rishi Sunak for the federal government’s day by day coronavirus press briefing, which is televised.

The chief’s analysis comes simply at some point after it was confirmed that Prince Charles has additionally examined optimistic for the virus, as confirmed by Clarence Home. The inheritor to the British throne is the nation’s first royal to have contracted coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau positioned himself in social isolation after his associate, Sophie Trudeau, examined optimistic for coronavirus. In the meantime, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier additionally examined optimistic for coronavirus final week.

The U.Ok. is grappling with 11,658 circumstances of COVID-19, with 578 deaths up to now.

Manori Ravindran contributed to this report.