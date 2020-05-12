U.K.’s Goldfinch Entertainment Launches Streaming Platform BirdBox – Variety

Financing and manufacturing group Goldfinch has launched U.Okay. streaming platform BirdBox.Movie, a transactional video on demand (TVOD) service.

BirdBox has debuted with three channels based mostly on documentaries, drama and competition favorites. Content material out there on the location contains Olivier Dahan’s “La Ve en Rose,” Colin Firth-starrer “A Single Man,” and Mira Nair’s “The Reluctant Fundamentalist.”

Goldfinch stated extra channels will probably be launched in coming months, starting with horror in June, shorts in July and sci-fi in August.

Every channel will probably be supported by a premiere every month. June 12 will see the unique digital premiere of “The Ascent,” directed by Tom Paton, after its premiere at FrightFest 2019. For the shorts channel, Chris Turner’s “Working Man” will probably be first up, starring Raff Legislation and produced by Sadie Frost and Goldfinch.

Every channel can have 50 titles by summer time, stated Goldfinch. The platform added that it’s specializing in providing award-winning and critically acclaimed titles which are under-served and usually used as filler by the key streaming platforms.

BirdBox additionally stated it’s planning to herald visitor curators, critics, influencers and expertise to speak about their favourite movies and curate their very own choices on a month-to-month foundation.

The platform can even act as a direct distribution outlet for any tasks Goldfinch is financing or producing.

Phil McKenzie, COO of Goldfinch, stated: “BirdBox.Movie provides a key direct distribution operate to Goldfinch, which is completely in tune with the digital viewing habits of our fashionable audiences.

“While our marketing strategy is concentrated on the U.Okay. initially, the know-how additionally offers us the chance to broaden into different territories, and supply a white label service to festivals, markets, distributors and media corporations,” stated McKenzie.