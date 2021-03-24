U.K.’s ITV Reduces Gender Pay, Ethnicity Gaps

U.Ok. public service broadcaster ITV has taken constructive strides in the direction of lowering its gender pay and ethnicity gaps, its annual report has revealed.

The “Love Island” broadcaster’s 2020 Gender and Ethnicity Pay Hole Report reveals that the median pay hole rose barely from the 2019 determine of 8.7% to 9.8% in 2020, however the imply gender pay hole has decreased for the third 12 months in a row, from 13.2% to 12.1%. Each numbers stay under the U.Ok. common.

In accordance with the U.Ok. Workplace for Nationwide Statistics, the nation’s general median gender pay hole is at present 15.5%.

Laws handed in 2017 requires U.Ok. employers to reveal common pay calculated in two alternative ways: utilizing the median and imply strategies. Beneath the median methodology, if all girls have been lined up so as of their pay, and so have been all males, the median pay for males and the median pay for ladies could be the pay of the person in the course of every line. The median gender pay hole compares these two values.

Beneath the imply methodology, the pay of all girls is added collectively after which divided by the variety of girls, and the pay of all males is totalled after which divided by the variety of males. The imply gender pay hole compares these two values.

The report additionally reveals that the gender steadiness of the ITV workforce stays sturdy, with extra girls than males general — 53.2% girls versus 46.8% males.

“Our gender pay hole exists due to the make-up of our workforce, with extra males than girls working in essentially the most senior or extremely paid roles at ITV, and extra girls than males in decrease paying roles,” the report states. “Nonetheless, the variety of girls within the higher quartile pay band has elevated from 42.0% in 2017 to 45.1% in 2020. Within the higher center pay band, the variety of girls has additionally elevated from 47.6% in 2017 to 51.1% in 2020.”

The numbers are equally encouraging relating to the ethnicity pay hole, which ITV will not be required to publish by regulation, however chooses to voluntarily. Right here, the median pay hole has plummeted from 5.1% in 2019 to 0.1% in 2020 and the imply pay hole has dropped from 6.7% in 2019 to 1.7% in 2020.

The proportion of workers from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds within the higher quartile pay band has elevated from 10.6% in 2018 to 14.0% in 2020. Within the higher center pay band, the variety of workers from BAME backgrounds has additionally elevated from 10.7% in 2018 to 11.8% in 2020.