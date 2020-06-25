U.K.’s Largest Cinema Chain Odeon to Reopen From July 4 – Variety

The U.K.’s largest cinema chain shall be first out the gate when film theaters are allowed to reopen on July 4.
The AMC Theatres-owned enterprise has mentioned it’s going to open 10 of its cinemas in England on July 4 itself with “complete” new measures in place to guarantee viewers security. Different main chains comparable to Vue and Cineworld will start reopening solely from July 10.
An extra 88 U.Okay. cinemas — together with a lot of the main London Odeon branches — will reopen by July 16.
The cinema operator has drawn up quite a few security measures, together with restricted tickets for every present and a assure of unoccupied seats, whereas nonetheless permitting households and social bubbles to sit collectively; staggered present begins to cut back queueing; newly serviced air-con; frequent cleansing routines on all excessive contact areas; sanitizer stations providing complimentary sanitizing gels and wipes; and groups skilled on security and hygiene measures, outfitted with PPE, together with masks and gloves.
It seems Odeon audiences aren’t but required to put on masks. Within the U.Okay., masks are solely necessary on public transit and in hospitals, however the requirement is shortly changing into a degree of rivalry, with Cineworld workers petitioning administration earlier this week to make face coverings a necessity amongst audiences, as well as to workers.
An Odeon spokesperson advised Variety that the enterprise is awaiting “detailed authorities pointers” for the cinema trade, and what they require of mask-wearing inside film theaters. Whereas these measures are anticipated Thursday, it’s believed that steering on face coverings for audiences received’t type a part of the preliminary pointers.
Odeon audiences can start reserving tickets from Thursday. Movies that shall be screened upon reopening embody Oscar winner “1917,” a 4K remastering of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again,” information of which was first revealed by Variety, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Little Ladies” and “Unhealthy Boys for Life.” Later in July, the chain has lined up new releases “Mulan,” “Tenet,” “Dreambuilders” and “Unhinged.”
Odeon branches in Trafford Centre, Birmingham Broadway Plaza and Epsom shall be among the many first 10 cinemas to reopen, whereas cinemas in Liverpool, Kingston and Leicester Sq. will open on July 16.
Carol Welch, managing director for the U.Okay. and IRE, mentioned: “We’ve rigorously deliberate each step of our visitor journey and put security measures in place that may allow our extremely skilled colleagues to present a managed and safer cinema expertise for all our company.
“New measures embody social distancing in our auditoriums and foyers, further cleansing regimes, and a request to e-book tickets on-line prior to arrival. We want to thank our colleagues and company for his or her persistence throughout this era, and we are able to’t wait to welcome company again to huge display screen leisure and a safer cinema expertise.”
Reopening dates:
Saturday, July 4 (tickets on sale from June 25)
1. ODEON Trafford Centre
2. ODEON Luxe Birmingham Broadway Plaza
3. ODEON Luxe Epsom
4. ODEON Norwich
5. ODEON Milton Keynes Stadium
6. ODEON Bournemouth BH2
7. ODEON Luxe Lee Valley
8. ODEON Luxe Warrington
9. ODEON Port Solent
10. ODEON Luxe Durham
Friday, July 10 (tickets on sale from June 25)
1. ODEON Liverpool ONE
2. ODEON Metrocentre
3. ODEON Silverlink
4. ODEON Guildford
5. ODEON Luxe Liverpool Swap Island
6. ODEON Chatham
7. ODEON Luxe Telford
8. ODEON Luxe Tamworth
9. ODEON Luxe Maidenhead
10. ODEON Luxe Derby
11. ODEON Luxe Leicester
12. ODEON Mansfield
13. ODEON Luxe Hull
14. ODEON Tunbridge Wells
15. ODEON Luxe Bromborough
16. ODEON Beckenham
17. ODEON Luxe Stafford
Monday, July 13 (tickets on sale from June 25)
1. ODEON Luxe Aylesbury
2. ODEON Brighton
3. ODEON Colchester
4. ODEON Hatfield
5. ODEON Coventry
6. ODEON Kettering
7. ODEON Kingston
8. ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe
9. ODEON Luxe Leeds-Bradford
10. ODEON Luxe Leicester Sq.
11. ODEON Lincoln
12. ODEON Luxe Nuneaton
13. ODEON Trowbridge
14. ODEON Rochdale
15. ODEON Chelmsford
16. ODEON Surrey Quays
17. ODEON Taunton
18. ODEON Birmingham New Avenue
19. ODEON Blackpool
20. ODEON Camden
21. ODEON Northwich Baron Quays
22. ODEON West Brom
23. ODEON Greenwich
24. ODEON Hereford
25. ODEON Huddersfield
26. ODEON Orpington
27. ODEON Salisbury
28. ODEON Covent Backyard
29. ODEON Uxbridge
30. ODEON Wimbledon
31. ODEON Oxford George Avenue
Wednesday, July 15 (tickets on sale from June 25)
1. ODEON Luxe Glasgow Quay
2. ODEON Dunfermline
3. ODEON Luxe Dundee
4. ODEON Luxe East Kilbride
5. ODEON Braehead
6. ODEON Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird
7. ODEON Luxe Edinburgh West
8. ODEON Kilmarnock
Thursday, July 16 (tickets on sale from June 25)
1. ODEON Luxe & Dine Islington
2. ODEON Oldham
3. ODEON Oxford Magdalen Avenue
4. ODEON Preston
5. ODEON Richmond
6. ODEON Southampton
7. ODEON Stoke
8. ODEON Streatham
9. ODEON Luxe Swiss Cottage
10. ODEON Bathtub
11. ODEON Dudley
12. ODEON Worcester
13. ODEON Southend
14. ODEON Nice Northern
15. ODEON Andover
16. ODEON Banbury
17. ODEON Basingstoke
18. ODEON Bristol
19. ODEON Tottenham Court docket Highway
20. ODEON Luxe Darlington
21. ODEON Dorchester
22. ODEON Exeter
23. ODEON Harrogate
24. ODEON Hastings
25. ODEON Loughborough
26. ODEON Newark
27. ODEON Crewe
28. ODEON Luxe Putney
29. ODEON Luxe Sheffield
30. ODEON South Woodford
31. ODEON Swadlincote
32. ODEON Luxe Haymarket
Add Comment