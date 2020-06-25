U.K.’s Largest Cinema Chain Odeon to Reopen From July 4 – Variety

The U.K.’s largest cinema chain shall be first out the gate when film theaters are allowed to reopen on July 4.

The AMC Theatres-owned enterprise has mentioned it’s going to open 10 of its cinemas in England on July 4 itself with “complete” new measures in place to guarantee viewers security. Different main chains comparable to Vue and Cineworld will start reopening solely from July 10.

An extra 88 U.Okay. cinemas — together with a lot of the main London Odeon branches — will reopen by July 16.

The cinema operator has drawn up quite a few security measures, together with restricted tickets for every present and a assure of unoccupied seats, whereas nonetheless permitting households and social bubbles to sit collectively; staggered present begins to cut back queueing; newly serviced air-con; frequent cleansing routines on all excessive contact areas; sanitizer stations providing complimentary sanitizing gels and wipes; and groups skilled on security and hygiene measures, outfitted with PPE, together with masks and gloves.

It seems Odeon audiences aren’t but required to put on masks. Within the U.Okay., masks are solely necessary on public transit and in hospitals, however the requirement is shortly changing into a degree of rivalry, with Cineworld workers petitioning administration earlier this week to make face coverings a necessity amongst audiences, as well as to workers.

An Odeon spokesperson advised Variety that the enterprise is awaiting “detailed authorities pointers” for the cinema trade, and what they require of mask-wearing inside film theaters. Whereas these measures are anticipated Thursday, it’s believed that steering on face coverings for audiences received’t type a part of the preliminary pointers.

Odeon audiences can start reserving tickets from Thursday. Movies that shall be screened upon reopening embody Oscar winner “1917,” a 4K remastering of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again,” information of which was first revealed by Variety, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Little Ladies” and “Unhealthy Boys for Life.” Later in July, the chain has lined up new releases “Mulan,” “Tenet,” “Dreambuilders” and “Unhinged.”

Odeon branches in Trafford Centre, Birmingham Broadway Plaza and Epsom shall be among the many first 10 cinemas to reopen, whereas cinemas in Liverpool, Kingston and Leicester Sq. will open on July 16.

Carol Welch, managing director for the U.Okay. and IRE, mentioned: “We’ve rigorously deliberate each step of our visitor journey and put security measures in place that may allow our extremely skilled colleagues to present a managed and safer cinema expertise for all our company.

“New measures embody social distancing in our auditoriums and foyers, further cleansing regimes, and a request to e-book tickets on-line prior to arrival. We want to thank our colleagues and company for his or her persistence throughout this era, and we are able to’t wait to welcome company again to huge display screen leisure and a safer cinema expertise.”

Reopening dates:

Saturday, July 4 (tickets on sale from June 25)

1. ODEON Trafford Centre

2. ODEON Luxe Birmingham Broadway Plaza

3. ODEON Luxe Epsom

4. ODEON Norwich

5. ODEON Milton Keynes Stadium

6. ODEON Bournemouth BH2

7. ODEON Luxe Lee Valley

8. ODEON Luxe Warrington

9. ODEON Port Solent

10. ODEON Luxe Durham

Friday, July 10 (tickets on sale from June 25)

1. ODEON Liverpool ONE

2. ODEON Metrocentre

3. ODEON Silverlink

4. ODEON Guildford

5. ODEON Luxe Liverpool Swap Island

6. ODEON Chatham

7. ODEON Luxe Telford

8. ODEON Luxe Tamworth

9. ODEON Luxe Maidenhead

10. ODEON Luxe Derby

11. ODEON Luxe Leicester

12. ODEON Mansfield

13. ODEON Luxe Hull

14. ODEON Tunbridge Wells

15. ODEON Luxe Bromborough

16. ODEON Beckenham

17. ODEON Luxe Stafford

Monday, July 13 (tickets on sale from June 25)

1. ODEON Luxe Aylesbury

2. ODEON Brighton

3. ODEON Colchester

4. ODEON Hatfield

5. ODEON Coventry

6. ODEON Kettering

7. ODEON Kingston

8. ODEON Luxe Leeds Thorpe

9. ODEON Luxe Leeds-Bradford

10. ODEON Luxe Leicester Sq.

11. ODEON Lincoln

12. ODEON Luxe Nuneaton

13. ODEON Trowbridge

14. ODEON Rochdale

15. ODEON Chelmsford

16. ODEON Surrey Quays

17. ODEON Taunton

18. ODEON Birmingham New Avenue

19. ODEON Blackpool

20. ODEON Camden

21. ODEON Northwich Baron Quays

22. ODEON West Brom

23. ODEON Greenwich

24. ODEON Hereford

25. ODEON Huddersfield

26. ODEON Orpington

27. ODEON Salisbury

28. ODEON Covent Backyard

29. ODEON Uxbridge

30. ODEON Wimbledon

31. ODEON Oxford George Avenue

Wednesday, July 15 (tickets on sale from June 25)

1. ODEON Luxe Glasgow Quay

2. ODEON Dunfermline

3. ODEON Luxe Dundee

4. ODEON Luxe East Kilbride

5. ODEON Braehead

6. ODEON Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird

7. ODEON Luxe Edinburgh West

8. ODEON Kilmarnock

Thursday, July 16 (tickets on sale from June 25)

1. ODEON Luxe & Dine Islington

2. ODEON Oldham

3. ODEON Oxford Magdalen Avenue

4. ODEON Preston

5. ODEON Richmond

6. ODEON Southampton

7. ODEON Stoke

8. ODEON Streatham

9. ODEON Luxe Swiss Cottage

10. ODEON Bathtub

11. ODEON Dudley

12. ODEON Worcester

13. ODEON Southend

14. ODEON Nice Northern

15. ODEON Andover

16. ODEON Banbury

17. ODEON Basingstoke

18. ODEON Bristol

19. ODEON Tottenham Court docket Highway

20. ODEON Luxe Darlington

21. ODEON Dorchester

22. ODEON Exeter

23. ODEON Harrogate

24. ODEON Hastings

25. ODEON Loughborough

26. ODEON Newark

27. ODEON Crewe

28. ODEON Luxe Putney

29. ODEON Luxe Sheffield

30. ODEON South Woodford

31. ODEON Swadlincote

32. ODEON Luxe Haymarket