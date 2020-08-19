U.K.’s Notting Hill Carnival Goes Digital With Spotify, Samsung

London’s Notting Hill Carnival, the most important road pageant in Europe, which usually attracts 2.5 million guests over two days, goes digital for the primary time in its 54-year historical past after the coronavirus pandemic pressured cancellation of the bodily occasion.

4 channels will stream performances and leisure over Aug. 29-31, the final vacation weekend within the U.Ok. till Christmas. BBC Radio 1xtra’s DJ Ace and Capital Xtra’s Remel London will host the digital occasion on the carnival’s predominant stage channel. Capital Xtra’s Shayna Marie and Yinka will current on the sound system channel together with musician Ras Kwame. Presenters additionally embrace BBC Radio London’s Aurie Styla and Claire Clottey, in addition to DJ Martin Jay. Audiences will be capable to entry the festivities at nhcarnival.org.

Music streaming platform Spotify is organising a carnival microsite at Spotify.com/carnival, the place audiences can entry the likes of Koffee, The Marleys, and Little Combine’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The carnival will launch with a countdown on a Samsung display, the U.Ok.’s largest, at Piccadilly Circus, that includes 8K content material. Within the week constructing as much as the carnival, official companion Samsung will launch a collection of mini-films, together with a trailer that goals to seize the essence of this 12 months’s digital celebrations. Expertise featured within the movies embrace chef Levi Roots, Samba drumming troupe Batala, Soca dancers that includes carnival costumes of designer Melissa Simon-Hartman, who has designed costumes for Beyoncè’s “Black is King” visible album, and dancer Elisangela Mahogany.

“As a company, we need to join with and educate a wider and youthful demographic to be taught in regards to the tradition and historical past of Notting Hill Carnival,” mentioned Matthew Phillip, govt director of Notting Hill Carnival. “Spotify’s engagement with the artists and the playlists that they’ve created is the right platform for therefore many to start out that journey of studying and appreciating what an extremely necessary occasion Notting Hill Carnival is.

“Not having Notting Hill Carnival on the road this 12 months was an extremely unhappy however important choice that was unavoidable for the protection of tens of millions that attend,” Phillip added. “We needed to make sure that the vibrancy, sounds and tradition was nonetheless given a chance to flourish in 2020. Samsung’s countdown to the most important occasion in Europe on the most important display within the U.Ok. is the right solution to rejoice a novel 12 months for this nice occasion.”