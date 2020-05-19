U.K.’s Royal Television Society Shifts September Conference Online – Variety

The U.K.’s Royal Television Society will transfer its biennial London convention on-line this yr because it seems to mitigate issues round coronavirus.

In partnership with YouTube, the convention — which was as a result of kick off round Sept. 15 — will stream quite a few key classes totally free on-line round that point. The classes, which usually draw quite a few high-profile TV executives from the broadcasting and streaming worlds, may even be made accessible on the RTS web site following their YouTube premieres.

The convention is the newest within the TV calendar to have moved on-line, following the Edinburgh TV Competition, which revealed final month its plans to go digital in August. The competition carried out quite a few in style YouTube classes with the controllers of terrestrial broadcasters final month.

RTS has additionally set dates for its 2021 version, which can happen in Cambridge from Sept. 15-17, with YouTube serving as principal sponsor. Ben McOwen Wilson, regional director for YouTube EMEA and MD, will chair the conference.

Theresa Clever, CEO of RTS, mentioned: “While we adapt to the present challenges we’re all dealing with, we’re very grateful to YouTube who will assist us collectively host informative classes — each industry-related and broader ‘mind meals’ for the worldwide neighborhood who would often be with us in London. They will now be a part of us just about in September.”

McOwen Wilson added: “We’re proud to help The Royal Television Society and excited to deliver the RTS Conference to life on YouTube. The annual RTS occasions are essentially the most thought-provoking and prestigious {industry} occasions of the yr; we’re delighted to help a web-based occasion in September, and stay up for internet hosting leaders from throughout the U.Ok. and world tv panorama — in particular person — in Cambridge in 2021.”