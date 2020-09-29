U.K.’s Twickenham Studios Taps Cara Sheppard as Managing Director

Cara Sheppard is becoming a member of the U.Okay.’s Twickenham Studios (TW1), the place she is going to lead and information all points of manufacturing, post-production and rising know-how as managing director.

Sheppard joins from post-production facility Warner Bros De Lane Lea, the place she was managing director for the final 4 years. She beforehand spent some 5 years with Sky as a senior supervisor of post-production operations, as nicely as operating post-production at Goldcrest.

“It is a time to bravely respect the legacy of the studios and all the long-lasting work that has gone earlier than, from the likes of ‘Zulu,’ ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘1917,’ ‘Battle Horse,’ ‘Child Driver,’ ‘The Iron Girl’ to Netflix’s ‘The Witcher,’ ITV’s ‘Belgravia,’ Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and most lately Netflix’s ‘The Duchess’ and the present prime trending movie on Netflix, ‘Enola Holmes.’ I need us to be formidable, so as to evolve TW1 right into a future-focused, multi-discipline studio aimed toward U.Okay., U.S. and wider worldwide shoppers,” mentioned Sheppard.

“TW1 might be a artistic hub to collaborate with main business companions — a spot to nurture grassroots expertise and bravely lead our funding into the subsequent era,” Sheppard added.

TW1, operated by Time+House Studios, has been reopened for the final 4 months, adhering to U.Okay. COVID-safe manufacturing tips. Managing companions Piers Learn and Jeremy Rainbird acquired TW1 earlier this 12 months.

Learn and Rainbird mentioned: “Cara is such a key addition to the increasing crew — additional bringing imaginative and prescient, vitality, artistic path and shopper focus. We share Cara’s imaginative and prescient to ascertain Twickenham Studios into a significant tech and innovation hub internet hosting world-class manufacturing within the U.Okay.”

“After we met Cara, we knew she was precisely what the Twickenham Studios must take this enterprise and additional develop its commerciality,” TW1 chair Sunny Vohra added. “Moreover, as we enter a brand new part within the redevelopment of TW1, Cara might be key to our future artistic path.”