U.K Streamer True Royalty TV Embarks on Crowdfunding Campaign – Variety

U.K.-based streaming platform True Royalty TV has embarked on a crowdfunding marketing campaign to lift new funds to speed up its progress in 2020.

Described as ‘the Netflix of Royal TV,’ the SVOD launched its crowdfunding marketing campaign at the moment with U.K.-based on-line funding platform Crowdcube.

True Royalty TV claims to have doubled its paying subscribers up to now six months, significantly from the U.S. The platform says demand for content material concerning the Royal Household has been pushed by the recognition of Netflix drama “The Crown,” in addition to curiosity within the lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan and their youngsters.

True Royalty is the primary U.K. start-up SVOD to win distribution on main pay-TV platforms together with Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, Cox Contour and Dish Networks (Sling TV) and most not too long ago, Roku’s premium channel lineup alongside 30 different SVODs together with HBO, EPIX, Showtime and Starz — in addition to Apple TV, Amazon Hearth TV, Android and iOS apps.

The platform streams its authentic and bought content material about royalty to subscribers within the U.K., Eire, U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The corporate says it has beforehand raised £7 million ($8.6 million) from personal sources.

Cash raised by way of the crowdfunding push will likely be earmarked for programming acquisitions and future manufacturing, in addition to for activating new main distribution channels and advertising partnerships.

The crowdfunding may also function subscription incentives and reductions for Crowdcube contributors. These embody a six-month free subscription for many who make investments £100 ($120). For a £5,000 ($6,100) funding, there’s a 12-month sub for 4 folks plus afternoon tea with True Royalty TV founders at The Goring Resort, the place The Duchess of Cambridge stayed the night time earlier than her marriage ceremony to Prince William, adopted by an unique tour of Clarence Home, the house of The Prince of Wales.

“Whereas there’s at present a surge in viewing throughout lockdown, extra importantly, we see enormous potential for long-term progress by capitalizing on the worldwide demand for programming concerning the world’s fourth largest model – the British Royal Household – in addition to the continuing structural adjustments in the best way viewers are consuming TV content material,” stated Gregor Angus, CEO and co-founder of True Royalty TV.