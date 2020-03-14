U.K. Theater Chain Showcase Enforces Social Distancing as Gatherings Ban Looms

Showcase Cinemas, owned by U.S. firm Nationwide Amusements, has turn into the primary main exhibition chain in Britain to implement “social distancing” in its film theaters, according to the measures taken by its sister chain within the U.S. to fight the unfold of coronavirus.

The transfer comes forward of an anticipated ban by the British authorities subsequent week on mass gatherings as it seeks to ease strain on the emergency providers amid the coronavirus disaster.

Showcase Cinemas has posted a message on its U.Ok. web site stating it has “decreased viewers capability by 50% in every auditorium to permit for vacant area between every pair of seats.”

It has additionally “strengthened a COVID-19 (‘coronavirus’) workers schooling program,” offered all of its cinemas with “extra provides of hand sanitizing stations positioned at high-traffic areas,” and “initiated the cleansing of public surfaces with antiviral cleaner a number of occasions per day.”

It added that “if workers or a visitor on the cinema is displaying signs such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, they are going to be respectfully requested to depart.”

Final week, Northern Eire’s largest cinema chain, Omniplex, additionally launched a “seat separation” coverage, leaving each second seat unoccupied.

Nationwide Amusements, primarily based in Massachusetts, operates greater than 940 screens within the U.S., U.Ok., Argentina and Brazil below its Showcase, Multiplex, Showcase Cinema de Lux and UCI manufacturers.