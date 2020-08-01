U-KISS’ Soohyun Shares Hope For Group Comeback, Thoughts On Difficulties Of Being An Idol, And More

U-KISS’ Soohyun sat down for an interview to speak in regards to the group.

U-KISS debuted in 2008 with six members and 4 extra members have been added as time went on. Nevertheless, a majority of the members left the group, and now solely three members are left: Soohyun, Hoon, and Jun. Chief Soohyun has been the one authentic member of the group for 12 years.

Soohyun mirrored on the previous 12 years and mentioned, “To be trustworthy, I really feel loads of regrets. Many issues occurred to U-KISS, and I had a tough time as effectively.”

He additionally expressed his guilt for taking the followers with no consideration prior to now, saying “That’s probably the most regretful a part of my life. I couldn’t afford to loosen up again then, so I went via loads of hardships.”

Currently, many previous songs of idol teams like ZE:A, Teen Prime, and U-KISS have been going viral. Regarding that, Soohyun shared, “Teen Prime launched a 2020 model of their previous songs. It was so touching to see that. Our members talked about performing collectively as effectively. However we’re in numerous companies, and every of us have our personal scheduled actions, so the reunion must wait. However I’ll proceed to make an effort in order that it will possibly occur. I can’t assure it, however I’ll strive my greatest.”

When requested how he overcame the hardships in his life, he replied, “I all the time attempt to assume positively. I skilled many hardships after I was youthful as a result of my father handed away early, so I all the time assume, ‘It doesn’t matter what occurs, it received’t be as laborious because the previous.’ Proper now, I can eat effectively and purchase no matter I would like. I’m a human being too, so I naturally fell aside on occasion, however I used to be capable of overcome it by speaking with my members lots and inspiring one another.”

U-KISS’s most acknowledged music is “Am I That Straightforward?” (“Man Man Ha Ni”) and it went viral for its choreography and catchy refrain. Nevertheless, it didn’t win on any music packages.

Soohyun commented, “Successful first place on a music program is a aim that any singer goals of. Every time an album comes out, I all the time do my greatest to arrange it and stay up for the outcomes whereas pondering, ‘It should work out effectively this time.’ The members talked about repeatedly doing our greatest for the following albums whatever the outcomes in an effort to repay the followers who assist us.”

Then he added, “It’s regrettable [that we didn’t win first place], however I’m glad and grateful that many individuals nonetheless know the music.”

When requested about probably the most troublesome a part of being an idol, Soohyun candidly answered it was not having the ability to sleep. He shared, “I can endure not having the ability to eat effectively as a result of if I’m hungry, I can eat simply have a fast snack. However it was so laborious not having the ability to sleep.”

He continued, “Once we’re actually busy, we’d go to a music program, file our Japanese album within the early morning, sleep for 2 hours, attend rehearsals, and follow the choreography for our Japanese album. We labored in Korea and ready a Japanese album on the identical time. After our scheduled actions in Korea, we went to Japan for our live performance and ready one other Korean album. The cycle stored repeating, and I had no time to sleep. I used to be actually busy and drained again then.”

The final U-KISS music was “Stalker” in 2016, and the group hasn’t had any actions in Korea since. Nevertheless, they nonetheless have actions overseas. Soohyun mentioned, “Regardless of the place I’m going, I wish to do my greatest, however irrespective of the place I’m going or what I do, I all the time really feel unhealthy for my followers in Korea. It hurts that I’ve to maintain them ready. So I’m actually sorry to the followers in Korea.”

At present, Hoon is serving within the Marine Corps and is set to be discharged on October 20, 2020, and Jun is specializing in dramas and musicals.

Try Jun within the drama “Good Casting” under!

