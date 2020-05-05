U-KISS’s Jun And Yoo In Young Find Themselves In A Dangerous Situation In “Good Casting”

SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Good Casting” has shared new stills of Yoo In Young and U-KISS’s Jun in huge hassle.

“Good Casting” is an motion comedy that tells the story of three gifted feminine brokers on the Nationwide Intelligence Service who have been pressured to turn into pencil-pushers till in the future, they get the possibility to exit into the sector once more on an undercover mission. Yoo In Young takes on the function of Im Ye Eun, who goes from helping discipline brokers from her desk to a discipline agent herself, and Jun performs rising star Kang Woo Received, who lands himself a task in a serious drama.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Kang Woo Received unexpectedly discovered himself bare in entrance of Im Ye Eun, and he was satisfied that she had taken a photograph of him in that state. Due to this, Kang Woo Received refused to decide on renewing his commercial contract with Ilkwang Hello-Tech except Im Ye Eun was personally concerned, deepening the battle between the 2.

The brand new stills present the pair in a harmful state of affairs that goes past the conflicts they’ve been having to this point. Im Ye Eun and Kang Woo Received are positioned in chairs and again to again, tied up with rope and gagged with tape. Their eyes are stuffed with concern as their gazes focus in on somebody, elevating curiosity to know what precisely bought them in that state of affairs.

The scene was filmed at an deserted manufacturing facility final yr. Opposite to the animosity their characters have for one another, Yoo In Young and Jun confirmed nice teamwork as they saved worrying and looking for one another through the filming course of.

The manufacturing employees shared, “The 2 characters, who’ve been bringing laughs to viewers with their bickering, will face a totally totally different state of affairs that they’ve by no means gone by earlier than. Please tune in to see what occurs.”

The destiny of Yoo In Young and Jun’s characters will probably be revealed within the upcoming episode, which is able to air at 9:40 p.m. KST on Could 5. Meet up with the newest episode under!

