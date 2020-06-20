U-KISS’s Jun Talks About “Good Casting,” Growing As An Actor, And More

U-KISS’s Jun lately sat down for an interview to speak about his lately concluded drama “Good Casting.”

Within the SBS drama about secret brokers, he starred as Kang Woo Received, a rising star who finally ends up working carefully with spy Im Ye Eun (performed by Yoo In Younger), who’s on a high-stakes mission to avoid wasting the nation.

Jun commented, “It was a really gratifying set, and it was a spot the place I may study and develop extra as an actor. I’m grateful that we had been in a position to efficiently end filming with out anybody getting damage.”

He shared that he had been slightly dispirited after filming “Mr. Short-term” as a result of his darkish character. He stated that was when he was provided the function in “Good Casting” and the script made him smile rather a lot. Regarding his character Kang Woo Received, he shared, “I believed he felt slightly egocentric and bossy on the surface, however he was pure inside.”

Jun continued he centered rather a lot on the best way Kang Woo Received spoke. He defined, “Since he all the time spoke in a commanding method, I believed rather a lot about appear extra demanding and impolite. The synchronization price with me is about 10 p.c.”

Jun additionally talked about his co-star Yoo In Younger. He shared, “I used to be very unhappy that I couldn’t meet quite a lot of the different senior actors within the drama and act with them. I used to be largely with Yoo In Younger, and I’m very grateful to her. Due to her thoughtful character, I used to be in a position to movie in a cushty surroundings. Our nice chemistry is all due to her.”

When requested about how glad he’s along with his appearing in “Good Casting,” he stated, “It was a pre-production drama, so I watched the finished model later. It’s been a whereas since I filmed it, so some scenes felt unfamiliar. I used to be glad that Kang Woo Received appeared meaner than I had supposed him to be.”

Jun additionally talked about his development as an actor. He commented, “Since I need to be good at appearing, I take pleasure in practising and making ready [for my role], however since appearing isn’t my authentic discipline of labor, I attempt to pay extra consideration and do higher. Nonetheless, I feel my skill to research characters and scripts has improved a bit after experiencing many works. My final purpose for appearing is to turn into an actor who’s pure and honest like a toddler. If I’ve an opportunity, I want to strive robust motion.”

Like Rain’s track “Gang,” U-KISS’s track “Shut Up” is rising on the charts once more. Regarding that, Jun stated, “I had no concept. I’m grateful that many individuals are listening to it. This has by no means occurred earlier than, so I’m a bit dazed.”

Lastly, he remarked, “My purpose is to complete this 12 months wholesome and effectively. Thanks a lot to everybody who beloved and hated kang Woo Received till the tip, and I hope you’ll all the time be joyful for the remainder of the 12 months.”

Jun’s subsequent challenge has been confirmed to be a brand new fantasy romantic comedy with Tune Ha Yoon that can air in October of this 12 months.

Within the meantime, watch the finale of “Good Casting”:

