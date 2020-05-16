U-KISS’s Jun Talks About Shirtless Scene In “Good Casting” + His Chemistry With Co-Star Yoo In Young

In a current interview and pictorial for @star1 journal, U-KISS’s Jun dished on his expertise filming his new drama “Good Casting”!

Jun is at the moment starring within the SBS drama as Kang Woo Gained, a rising star who finally ends up working carefully with spy Im Ye Eun (performed by Yoo In Young), who’s on a high-stakes mission to avoid wasting the nation. In the drama, the connection between the 2 characters will get off to a hilariously disastrous begin when Im Ye Eun by chance walks in on Kang Woo Gained within the nude.

Trying again on the scene, which additionally marked his character’s first look within the drama, Jun remarked, “As a result of I didn’t have a whole lot of time to organize, I needed to rush to work out and tone my physique, which I discovered actually regretful.”

He went on, “[‘Good Casting’] is a drama wherein I actually forged my picture apart and let myself free, and also you’ll be capable to see a whole lot of comedian and energetic performing that viewers haven’t seen from me up to now.”

Jun additionally expressed his deep gratitude to co-star Yoo In Young, explaining, “Regardless that she was my senior, she approached me first and made it doable for me to behave comfortably.”

In keeping with Jun, chemistry was by no means a difficulty for the 2 actors. “We received alongside so nicely that all through filming, we began laughing every time we checked out one another’s faces,” he recalled.

Lastly, Jun spoke about his expertise starring within the musical “Swag Age.” “I’m proud that I now have followers who love me as musical actor Lee Joon Young [Jun’s given name],” he shared. “Similar to Hwang Jung Min, I wish to turn out to be an actor with a long-running profession who switches forwards and backwards between the stage, the silver display, and TV.”

