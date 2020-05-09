U-KISS’s Jun + Yoo In Young’s Relationship Changes After Facing Life-Or-Death Situation Together In “Good Casting”

SBS’s “Good Casting” has unveiled a sneak peek of the altering dynamic between U-KISS’s Jun and Yoo In Younger!

On the earlier episode of “Good Casting,” spy Im Ye Eun (performed by Yoo In Younger) and rising star Kang Woo Received (performed by Jun) confronted life-threatening hazard after they had been kidnapped and tied up in a warehouse stuffed with mobsters. Fortuitously, Im Ye Eun’s fellow brokers Baek Chan Mi (performed by Choi Kang Hee) and Hwang Mi Quickly (performed by Kim Ji Younger) arrived simply within the nick of time to save lots of them.

In response to the drama’s producers, Im Ye Eun and Kang Woo Received’s shared near-death expertise will mark the start of a brand new chapter of their relationship, which obtained off to a disastrous begin when she by accident walked in on him within the nude.

The producers remarked, “Episode 4’s epilogue, by which [Jun] secretly smiles whereas watching Yoo In Younger outdoors his entrance door by way of his safety digicam, acquired a particularly constructive response from viewers. Please control how the visible couple’s relationship progresses from right here on out.”

“Good Casting” additionally launched new stills from its upcoming episode, which trace on the evolving relationship between the awkward duo. In the images, Im Ye Eun stands worriedly by Kang Woo Received’s bedside within the hospital, the place he’s being handled for the blow to his head that he suffered throughout their kidnapping. The agent’s honest expression of concern—and the way in which she gently tucks him into his blanket and stands guard whereas he’s asleep—counsel that she is beginning to care about him as an individual.

To learn how issues will change between the seemingly ill-fated couple, tune in to the following episode of “Good Casting” on Could 11 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, you may atone for the most recent episode of the drama with English subtitles under!

