U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young And Jung Ji So Are Perfect Idols In Upcoming Drama “Imitation”

U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young and Jung Ji So shall be remodeling (again) into idols for upcoming selection drama “Imitation” (literal title)!

KBS’s “Imitation” is predicated on a webtoon of the identical identify concerning the lives of idols within the leisure business. The webtoon is widespread all around the world with over 3.73 million subscribers on Kakao Web page and greater than 600,000 registered feedback.

Lee Jun Young performs Kwon Ryoc, the gifted, good trying, and endearingly clumsy heart member of prime boy group SHAX. The opposite members of SHAX are portrayed by Yuri, Ahn Jung Hoon, SF9‘s Chani and Hwiyoung, and ATEEZ‘s Jongho.

In the newly launched stills of Lee Jun Young as Kwon Ryoc, he completely embodies the visuals of an idol in his all-black swimsuit and smokey eye make-up. Together with his mic pack on, he casually waits backstage with a decided look in his eyes, getting ready for one more good efficiency.

Though Lee Jun Young made his debut as an idol, he has not too long ago centered on dramas and musicals, thrilling followers to have the ability to see him carry out on stage once more.

The producers of “Imitation” commented, “Ranging from the very first shoot, Lee Jun Young was precisely the idol Kwon Ryoc. Regardless of already having excellent singing and dancing expertise, he amazed workers members by passionately working towards to create an ideal efficiency. Please look ahead to ‘Imitation’ and provides it a lot of consideration, as Lee Jun Young will return as an idol to create highly effective performances.”

Stills have been additionally launched of Jung Ji So, who is thought for her function within the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite.” She’s going to painting gifted dancer Maha, the middle of the woman group Tea Social gathering. Her group members shall be performed by Minseo and Lim Nayoung. In the photographs, Jung Ji So reveals off her vibrant vitality and her lovable smile on stage.

The producers shared, “Even earlier than our first shoot, Jung Ji So practiced her singing and dancing with a view to painting a woman group member. She additionally pays consideration to the small particulars concerning visuals, wonderful others together with her stressed ardour. Please look ahead to Jung Ji So’s official idol debut in addition to the drama ‘Imitation.’”

Different forged members of the “Imitation” star-studded lineup embody ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, and San, T-ara’s Jiyeon, Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong, g.o.d’s Danny Ahn, and Shim Eun Jin.

“Imitation” is ready to premiere on Might 7 at 11:20 p.m. KST.

