U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, Jung Ji So, ATEEZ’s Yunho, And T-ara’s Jiyeon Are Ready For The Spotlight In “Imitation” Poster

KBS’s upcoming drama “Imitation” has unveiled its main posters!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Imitation” is about the lives of idols in the competitive entertainment industry. The star-studded cast includes U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young; Jung Ji So; ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho; former I.O.I and PRISTIN’s Lim Nayoung; SF9’s Hwiyoung and Chani; g.o.d’s Danny Ahn; Yuri; Minseo; Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong; Ahn Jung Hoon; T-ara’s Jiyeon; and Baby V.O.X’s Shim Eun Jin.

Lee Jun Young stars as Kwon Ryoc, the center of the superstar boy group SHAX, while Jung Ji So stars as Lee Ma Ha, the center of the rookie girl group Tea Party. ATEEZ’s Yunho stars as Lee Yoo Jin, part of the rival boy group Sparkling, and T-ara’s Jiyeon plays the successful solo artist La Ri Ma, whom Lee Ma Ha resembles.

These four artists star in the main posters for the drama, each taking the spotlight with their unique auras. Lee Jun Young projects a fierce charisma with darker clothes and makeup, while Jung Ji So shows the freshness and ambition of a rookie idol. Yunho shows a softer idol look but an equally fierce determination, while Jiyeon highlights her character’s experience and skill on stage.

The caption on both posters reads, “Brilliant performances? Secret relationships? Their ‘real’ stories are about to start.”

“Imitation” premieres on May 7 at 11:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Check out teasers here!