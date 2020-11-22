U-KISS’s Soohyun And Jun Hyosung Talk About His Crush On Her From Trainee Days + Why They Never Got Together

U-KISS’s Soohyun and former Secret member Jun Hyosung adorably reminisced about his previous crush on her!

On November 21, Soohyun appeared as a visitor on Hyosung’s MBC radio present “Dreaming Radio,” the place they fortunately greeted one another for the primary time in years. The 2 singers each actively promoted as idols across the similar time, however as Hyosung identified at the start of the present, it had been at the least 5 – 6 years since that they had final seen each other.

Hyosung went on to elucidate to her listeners that that they had recognized one another since earlier than their respective debuts, commenting, “Truly, Soohyun and I educated collectively earlier than we debuted.”

Soohyun then caught her off guard by candidly responding, “That’s proper. I had a crush on Hyosung again then.” Hyosung initially exclaimed in shock, “What are you speaking about?” to which Soohyun replied with amusing, “We have been younger. What’s fallacious with saying it? I can discuss it now because it’s previously.”

Hyosung went on to confess, “I do bear in mind it just a little,” earlier than kindly including, “however I feel our timing was off.” Soohyun made no try to cover his shock as he interjected, “There was timing concerned? What timing was there? Wait a second, let me suppose again on this. Actually?”

Hyosung defined, “Our timing didn’t work out. As a result of when Soohyun brazenly expressed his emotions for me, I already had [my eye on] another person,” main Soohyun to hilariously minimize in, “I knew it!” She continued, “Then, in a while, issues have been already going nicely between Soohyun and another person.”

She then concluded, “So we’re mates for all times. It’s an enormous aid that issues didn’t work out between us again then. As a result of now we could be mates for all times.” Soohyun amiably agreed, “We will maintain seeing one another [as friends] for a very long time.”

Do you suppose Hyosung and Soohyun would have made a cute couple?

Watch Jun Hyosung in her drama “Memorist” with English subtitles under!

