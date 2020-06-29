U.Ok. Broadcaster ITV’s Gameshow ‘Catchphrase’ Resumes Filming in July – Variety

“Catchphrase” will turn out to be British broadcaster ITV’s first leisure present to renew filming, put up coronavirus lockdown. STV Productions will document 10 episodes of the Stephen Mulhern hosted gameshow from July 6, ITV introduced Monday.

The episodes will likely be broadcast on ITV and STV through the fall.

The present will comply with security protocols that embody on-line well being declaration varieties; bodily adjustments to the set, galleries and make-up rooms; the creation of working “bubble” teams; staggered begin occasions: and adjustments to the catering service. The crew will preserve protected social distancing and may have their temperatures checked each day all through the filming interval. Cleansing and sanitization of studios and filming areas may also occur each day, and tools will likely be assigned to particular person crew members. A dwell viewers is not going to be current.

ITV’s head of leisure commissioning Katie Rawcliffe mentioned: “All of the groups have labored extremely laborious to get us again filming and the manufacturing staff have protocols in place in line with authorities pointers to ensure that we’re doing this in as protected a manner as potential for the crew, contributors and everybody concerned. We are able to’t wait to get going and Stephen is the proper host to kick off leisure put up lockdown.”

STV Manufacturing’s inventive director, leisure, Gary Chippington, mentioned: “Numerous measures have been put in place and social distancing will likely be adhered to – however be in little doubt, the enjoyable and antics that viewers count on from every episode of ‘Catchphrase’ will very a lot be central to the combo.”

Mulhern mentioned: “We had been at all times because of begin filming now so it’s nice that we’re in a place that we are able to achieve this. It feels so good to be again in the studio, and it’s taken an enormous quantity of labor from the crew and all at STV Productions who make the present and ITV who broadcast it to get us again up and operating safely.”

U.Ok. reveals which have recommenced filming post-lockdown embody Channel 5’s “The Gadget Present” and BBC One’s “Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer time.”