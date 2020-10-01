U.Ok. Factual Producer Woodcut Media Launches Distribution Arm

U.Ok. factual indie Woodcut Media has launched a world distribution and gross sales enterprise.

Woodcut Worldwide will concentrate on world gross sales of a program catalog of some 100 hours from the Woodcut slate, together with new Sky Crime U.Ok. sequence “The Beverley Allitt Tapes” and library titles “The Ivy,” “Defenders of the Sky,” “Soccer: A Temporary Historical past by Alfie Allen” and “Murders That Shocked the Nation.” It can additionally co-finance through a brand new funding fund that has been created for the aim.

Woodcut Media, which is a part of the Anthology Group, will proceed to work with current and new third-party distributors on different in-house productions.

The launch of Woodcut Worldwide is spearheaded by Woodcut Media’s director of enterprise growth Koulla Anastasi, supported by the Anthology Group’s chief working officer Polly Benton. Anastasi will oversee a staff of skilled worldwide gross sales brokers around the globe.

“We have now been targeted on cementing our worldwide relationships with commissioners and consumers and securing pre-sales on productions for some time now, so this subsequent section is a logical development,” stated Kate Beal, co-founder and CEO of Woodcut Media. “The creation of Woodcut Worldwide permits us to be much more commercially, in addition to editorially, collaborative with our broadcast companions.”

“Woodcut Media has all the time been a really nimble enterprise, pivoting to benefit from the alternatives supplied by the worldwide market,” stated Hilary Robust, chairman of Woodcut Media and CEO of the Anthology Group. “Its numerous, out-of-London staff is especially sturdy commercially and the Anthology Group has been delighted to have the ability to assist assist this new enterprise, which is able to allow Woodcut to accomplice commercially with its commissioners and quick observe its giant program slate.”

Woodcut Media is a widely known true crime style producer with titles together with “World’s Most Evil Killers” and “The Krays: The Jail Years.” The outfit’s catalog additionally contains specialist factual sequence “The Secret Historical past of World Warfare II,” “Royals on the Frontline” and the hit “Fight” franchise; premium documentaries like “Tony Robinson’s VE Day: Minute by Minute,” “Fiennes: Return to the Nile” that includes Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Joseph Fiennes, and “Mandela, My Dad and Me” that includes Idris Elba; and factual leisure reveals “World’s Biggest Palaces” and “How Hacks Work.”

The Anthology Group is made up of Anthology Studios, Anthology Theater and Anthology Estates. Anthology Studios is at present six tv and movie manufacturing firms and a licensing firm, all working throughout the U.Ok. and internationally, whereas Anthology Theater is made up of a media funding fund and a theater manufacturing firm.

(Pictured: Koulla Anastasi, Hilary Robust, Kate Beal)