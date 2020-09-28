U.Ok. Music Makers Demand Sector-Specific Support For Workers

The U.Ok. Council of Music Makers (CMM) has known as on the federal government for pressing, sector-specific assist for people for an trade that’s price some £5.2 billion ($6.93 billion) to the economic system.

Whereas lauding the U.Ok. Chancellor of the Exchequer’s current measures to assist the work drive, “these measures don’t go far sufficient for our trade,” the CMM stated in an open letter to the federal government on Monday.

The CMM is made up of the Featured Artists Coalition, Ivors Academy, Music Managers Discussion board, Music Producers Guild and the Musicians’ Union. A current Musicians’ Union survey of two,000 of their members revealed that 34% of musicians could stop the trade as a consequence of COVID-19; 47% have been pressured to search for work outdoors of music; 70% are unable to do greater than 1 / 4 of their traditional work; 87% coated by furlough and the Self-Employment Earnings Support Scheme would face monetary hardship when schemes finish of their present kind; and 88% don’t suppose that authorities has achieved sufficient to assist musicians.

“Occasions, arts and tradition industries have 3 times extra the nationwide common of employees on furlough and the music trade has freelance workforce of 72% (some 190,000 jobs), lots of whom proceed to not qualify for assist below such schemes,” the letter states. “The implication that the occupations of many on this world-beating music enterprise usually are not ‘viable’ doesn’t marry with its large-scale contribution to the economic system.”

“Along with different restrictions, as we glance to a different enterprise quarter with no reside music, and nowhere in sight for it to return in full, we urgently want assist to keep away from the decay of our trade, the hardship skilled by our workforce and the mass exodus of highly-skilled people, which is able to end in irreparable harm to lives, companies and the world-class standing of the U.Ok. music trade,” the letter continues.

“As a lot of the workforce faces additional redundancies, monetary devastation and irreparable harm, we’d like motion now earlier than we lose our expertise and financial worth for good,” the letter concludes.