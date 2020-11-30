U.Ok. Rapper Stormzy Signs With 0207 Def Jam and Universal

British rapper Stormzy, some of the profitable British musical artists to emerge previously decade, is the primary signing to Universal Music Group’s newly launched 0207 Def Jam document label. Stormzy has spent a lot of his skilled profession with Warner Music’s label Atlantic, which distributed his Merky label.

Stormzy is pictured above in October with (L-R): Tobe Onwuka (Stormzy’s supervisor), Alec Boateng (co-president, 0207 Def Jam), Sir Lucian Grainge (Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group), Alex Boateng (co-president, 0207 Def Jam) and David Joseph (Chairman & CEO, Universal Music UK).

He’s a three-time Brit Award winner, together with Finest Male Artist in 2018 and 2020 and Finest Album in 2018. He has had three U.Ok. No. 1 singles and has received a number of BET Awards and a MTV EMA. He has headlined Glastonbury competition, the largest competition within the U.Ok. His debut album, “Gang Signs And Prayers,” was the primary grime album to high the British charts. His most up-to-date album, “Heavy Is the Head,” was launched final December.

The information was introduced through a spare {photograph} and Instagram submit on Monday morning. 0207 Def Jam’s just lately appointed co-head Alec Boateng labored extensively with Stormzy over his years as co-head of A&R at Atlantic U.Ok., the place he additionally labored with Burna Boy, Rita Ora, Kojo Funds, and others, as did the brand new label’s advertising and marketing director Jacqueline Eyewe.

The transfer is a giant one for the brand new label, which was introduced simply final Wednesday and is run by Boateng and his twin brother Alex, a veteran of UMG’s Island Information. Universal Music UK Chairman & CEO David Joseph. He says, “Bringing the Boateng brothers collectively at 0207 Def Jam is a vital second in British tradition. Alec and Alex have at all times accomplished issues their very own manner with success at all times fast to comply with. They’ve already assembled an exceptionally proficient high crew with a transparent imaginative and prescient for this thrilling new chapter within the historical past of one of many world’s most well-known labels”.