U.Okay. and U.S. Shows Dominate 2020 Rockie Awards Nominations – Variety

The BBC is main nominations for the 2020 Rockie Awards, a juried competitors organized by Canada’s Banff World Media Competition to rejoice achievement in tv and digital media from around the globe.

The BBC was nominated for 27 Rockie Awards, adopted by the Canadian Broadcasting Company with 13 noms, Sky with eight noms, Nationwide Geographic with six noms, HBO with 5 noms, in addition to Arte France and Finland’s YLE with 4 nominations every. U.Okay. and U.S. reveals are main the pack with 44 and 43 nominations, respectively.

The comedy sequence lineup contains BBC’s “Fleabag,” “Motherland,” “This Time With Alan Partridge,” in addition to A24’s Ramy and Channel 4’s “This Manner Up.” The non-English language comedy reveals within the working embody Finland’s “Nearly True,” TVA’s “Boomerang” and Radio-Canada’s “Freefall,” Arte France’s “Mytho,” and Deutschland’s “Different Mother and father.”

Drama sequence nominated embody Corus Leisure’s “Departure,” BBC/HBO’s “Gentleman Jack,” Cineflix Studios’s “Pure,” BBC’s “The Seize” and ABC’s “Whole Management.” In the meantime, the non-English reveals nommed are Sky Italia’s “1994,” Japan’s “Behind the Door,” BBC Tw’s “Woman/Haji,” the Chilean/Finnish sequence “Invisible Heroes” and HBO Latin America’s “Joint Enterprise.” The restricted sequence roster contains of HBO’s “Chernobyl,” BBC’s “Dublin Murders,” Belgium’s “Studio Tarara,” Showtime’”The Loudest Voice” and the BBC’s “Years and Years.”

Though this 12 months’s Banff World Media Competition was cancelled as a result of coronavirus disaster, the Rockie Awards ceremony shall be streamed on June 15.

“We may also take this chance to acknowledge the challenges which can be being skilled inside our sector and the position that our trade continues to play by uniting world audiences, informing, entertaining and giving consolation throughout terribly troublesome occasions,” stated Jenn Kuzmyk, the chief director of the Banff World Media Competition.

This 12 months’s Grand Jury contains of 150 worldwide trade professionals, together with Kathleen Finch, chief life-style manufacturers officer at Discovery, Inc., Lisa Godfrey, VP of authentic content material at Corus Leisure Inc., Devin Griffin, normal supervisor at BET+, Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions at ITV, Jill Offman, managing director at Viacom Worldwide Studios UK and EVP at Comedy Central and Paramount Community Worldwide, and Linda Simensky, head of PBS KIDS Content material at PBS KIDS.