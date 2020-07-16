U.Okay. Drive-In Tour, Featuring Acts Like Ash, Dizzee Rascal, Kaiser Chiefs, Canceled

A sequence of reside occasions within the U.Okay. have been canceled just a few days after the federal government lifted the ban on outside performances.

Information broke late Wednesday that Dwell Nation has canceled its Dwell From The Drive-In tour, citing “localized lockdowns” as spikes in COVID-19 an infection proceed to happen. These meant the promoter was unable to push forward with the gigs “with any confidence.”

Final week, the U.Okay. authorities introduced that outside performances can be allowed to restart from final Saturday.

The drive-in reveals have been as a consequence of have been staged at 12 venues from July to September. Music followers would have been capable of get pleasure from live shows in a drive-in setting from their very own personal particular person viewing zones subsequent to their automobiles.

Amongst musical acts on the tour have been to have been Ash, Dizzee Rascal, Kaiser Chiefs, Lightning Seeds, Gary Numan, The Streets, Okay.T. Tunstall, Beverley Knight, Boyzlife, Brookyln Zoo, Hipsway, Hue & Cry, The LaFontaines, The Zutons and M Huncho.

Additionally on the invoice have been Embrace, Jack Savoretti, Nathan Dawe, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, Sigala, Skindred, The Snuts, Tony Hadley, The Mersey Beatles, Reef Featuring Andy Taylor, and Tom Grennan.

The hit West Finish musical “Six” was additionally to have been included on the tour.

An announcement from the organizers mentioned: “The Dwell From The Drive-In live performance sequence will now not proceed as deliberate this summer season. We obtained big assist from artists, the reside music manufacturing contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita together with our different companions, and naturally you, the followers. Nevertheless, the newest developments concerning localized lockdowns imply it has turn out to be unimaginable for us to proceed with the sequence with any confidence.”

“We thank everybody for his or her assist and eagerly await a time once we can watch reside music collectively once more. Full refunds will probably be issued on to all ticket holders throughout the subsequent seven days.”