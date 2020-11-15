U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Self-Isolating Again

U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating once more after being involved with an individual who has been examined constructive for COVID-19.

The U.Okay. Nationwide Well being Service’s Observe and Hint system knowledgeable Johnson that he had been involved with an contaminated particular person.

“The Prime Minister has at the moment been notified by NHS Take a look at and Hint that he’s required to self-isolate as a contact of somebody who has examined constructive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister stated on Sunday.

“The Prime Minister will comply with the foundations and is self-isolating. He’ll stick with it working from Downing Road, together with on main the Authorities’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The PM is nicely and doesn’t have any signs of COVID-19,” the spokesperson added.

Johnson met with some members of parliament at his residence, 10, Downing Road, London, on Thursday morning. They included Lee Anderson, the member of parliament for Ashfield and Eastwood who later examined constructive for coronavirus.

In March, Johnson examined constructive for coronavirus. He spent a spell in intensive care in April earlier than being discharged.

England is presently going by means of its present lockdown because the second wave of coronavirus is sweeping throughout Europe. Based on the most recent figures launched on Sunday, the U.Okay. had 24,962 every day instances, with 168 deaths.

Nevertheless, weekend figures are decrease than weekdays due to a lag in reporting numbers. The variety of every day instances on Thursday the previous week touched 33,000, with 494 deaths.

The lockdown situation in England might be reviewed Dec. 2. Cinemas stay closed throughout the nation. Wales had a circuit breaker lockdown that lifted Nov. 9, with cinemas reopening then.