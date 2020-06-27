U.Okay. Talent Firm Troika to Be Rebranded, YMU Group Confirms – Variety

YMU Group has confirmed it would rebrand main scripted expertise agency Troika as YMU Drama and Comedy, efficient July 1. The Troika model might be discontinued because the division is totally built-in inside the group, following a administration shakeup.

As reported solely by Variety in Might, Troika co-founders Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff have left the company. Collectively, they represented among the British trade’s high names, together with Jamie Dornan, Michael Fassbender, Paddy Considine, Ruth Wilson, Babou Ceesay, Peter Capaldi, Holliday Grainger, Michaela Coel and Lena Headey.

Melanie Rockcliffe, the third co-founder of Troika, now a director of YMU Group, mentioned: “Though I’m in fact unhappy to see the Troika identify disappear, I’m excited for my group and shoppers to be a part of the brand new built-in, forward-thinking and future-facing YMU Group.”

Former Curtis Brown CEO Ben Corridor joined Troika in Might as government chairman.

YMU Group mentioned the division will now “optimize and profit from the group’s vary of first-class providers,” akin to artistic growth and financing of authentic content material, theater, books, social media, audio, model partnerships, and enterprise administration.

YMU Group International CEO Neil Rodford mentioned: “We’ve got to have the braveness to keep on with our elementary conviction that an built-in administration proposition is what greatest meets our shoppers’ wants in 2020 – our recommendation to shoppers is more and more worldwide and sophisticated, and sometimes crosses over genres. On this second of monumental world change, we’d like to look ahead, not again, and guarantee our service aligns with what shoppers will want going ahead. We’re dedicated to rising on this space of the group. That won’t be simple, and it’ll take time if we’re to make the fabric distinction we consider we will.”

YMU Group U.Okay. CEO Mary Bekhait mentioned the corporate was trying to “add worth to the enterprise within the scripted area” by means of acquisition “to gas our subsequent stage of development,” and hiring new employees to signify its shoppers. “A concentrate on creating invaluable IP, alongside our shoppers, stays on the forefront of our considering,” she mentioned.

Bekhait added that it was “decided to discover new consumer voices – particularly from teams who’ve traditionally been under-represented.”

Bekhait is main a proper session with all executives on the Drama and Comedy division, and that evaluate will conclude subsequent month.