U.S. Director John Maggio Directing Italy Fashion World Doc ‘Milano’

Emmy-winning U.S. director and producer John Maggio is taking pictures “Milano,” a high-profile doc on the rise of the Italian style business that’s anticipated to characteristic lots of Italy’s most iconic style designers.

Maggio, who most just lately directed HBO doc “The Good Weapon,” based mostly on the best-selling e-book by David E. Sanger concerning the rise of cyber battle, has been in manufacturing on location on the brand new challenge since late October, which was written and developed by Italy-based American journalist Alan Friedman.

“There have been loads of movies about particular person style homes,” Friedman — who’s a former Milan correspondent for the Monetary Occasions — advised Selection. “But there’s by no means been an impartial, truthful and balanced take a look at the extraordinary story of the start of Italian style within the Seventies and ’80s and the way it’s so influenced American way of life and world way of life.”

“Milano” is being produced by Friedman’s Beaver Lake Footage shingle in tandem with distinguished Italian outfit Eagle Footage and Enzo Ricci’s Milan-based 3 Mary’s Leisure, in affiliation with Maggio’s New York-based Ark Media manufacturing firm. The doc will apply for Italy’s tax rebate for manufacturing.

Friedman, who beforehand produced the doc “My Means: The Rise and Fall of Silvio Berlusconi,” that’s at the moment on Netflix, mentioned the plan is to have “Milano” accomplished by fall 2021 and to promote it to a streamer. Doc might be shot largely in Milan, but in addition in New York and Los Angeles.

The chief producer is Italian director-producer Giuseppe Pedersoli whose doc “The Fact About La Dolce Vita” premiered at Venice in September.

“I’m actually excited to be tackling the within story of the start of Milan as a style capital and the story of the Italian designers and artistic visionaries who made it occur,” Maggio mentioned in an announcement. Maggio in 2019 gained the Emmy for Excellent Enterprise & Financial Documentary for HBO doc “Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Monetary Disaster.”

Friedman mentioned he sought out Maggio to direct “Milano” as a result of “we favored the concept of getting an completed award-winning American who isn’t from the world of style, so we will take a look at it with exterior eyes, independently.”

As to which Italian designers might be featured, Friedman declined to call names however mentioned he anticipated the collaboration of “lots of Italy’s most iconic style designers” and that he hoped this may be “the definitive documentary on what actually occurred and the way the miracle and the magic got here collectively in Milan.”