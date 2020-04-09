General News

U.S. federal stockpile of protective equipment almost depleted: Health Department

April 9, 2020
The HHS commentary confirms federal paperwork launched Wednesday showing that about 90 in line with cent of the non-public defending equipment throughout the stockpile has been allotted to state and native governments.



